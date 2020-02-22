Bose Home Speaker deals offer big sound for less this weekend

Bose speaker deals are a great way to save cash on usually expensive premium audio. Bose are renowned for their powerful sound, leading the charge in high-quality listening across their range of headphones and speaker systems. This weekend, you can save on one of the most impressive Bose speakers out there - the Bose Home Speaker 500.

This Bose speaker deal currently comes in at $299 / £339 - a good $100 discount in the US and around £60 off in the UK. That's a fantastic price for an outstanding audio system, with two custom drivers pointed in opposite directions to create immersive, room-filling audio whatever the track. There's plenty of Bose smarts inside this speaker, but you'll also find your voice assistant of choice stashed away in the sleek shell as well.

If you're looking to spend slightly less, but still want that trusted Bose name and smart assistant functionality included, you'll want to take a look at some cheaper Bose speaker deals. The successor to the 500, the Bose Home Speaker 300, is also available for less across the US and UK this weekend. You'll find it for as little as $199 / £199 right now, making it an excellent pick up if you're just looking for a cheap Bose speaker deal.

The audio won't hold up to the quality of the 500 model, but unless you're an audiophile obsessed with finding the best sound out there, that's not likely to matter - the Bose 300 doesn't have bad sound quality by any stretch. Plus, there's plenty of tech inside this cheap Bose speaker working to make your smart assistant experience even better. The result is a clean interaction with excellent voice pickup rarely found on speakers that can reach these levels of volume.

These cheap Bose speaker deals offer some fantastic prices on smart home audio right now, but if you're looking for something in their older range, or something more portable, why not check out all the latest Bose speaker prices.

Today's best Bose Home Speaker deals in the US

Bose Home Speaker 300 | $259 $199.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a permanent speaker with smart assistant functionality, the Bose Home Speaker 300 is perfect. You're not paying for audiophile-worthy sound quality here, but you are getting a decent Bose speaker deal with excellent voice pickup for your smart assistant of choice.

Bose Home Speaker 500 | $399 $299.99 at Best Buy

For $100 more this weekend, you'll find this excellent Bose Home Speaker 500 deal. This is the all-in-one solution that combines amazing Bose sound quality with the smarts we've come to expect from speakers in 2020. There's truly powerful sound hidden away in here, with a gorgeous minimalist design as well.



Today's best Bose Home Speaker deals in the UK

Bose Home Speaker 300 | £249 £199 at Currys

Save £50 on the Bose Home Speaker 300 this weekend from Currys - perfect if you're after a cheap Bose speaker deal and you don't want to pay the high prices of audiophile-level audio quality. As it stands, you're getting a decent speaker that performs well at higher volumes, but also picks up voice commands incredibly well.

Bose Home Speaker 500 | £399 £339 at Sonic Direct

Going all in on the Bose Home Speaker 500 might be a better choice this week thanks to this price drop at Sonic Direct. The 500 model is outstanding in sound quality, thanks to clever design and some powerful tech inside the sleek shell. Plus, you're getting all the smart assistant functionality you'll need as well as a handy LED screen to display cover art.



