Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live stream: how to watch Bundesliga from anywhere

Things are set up pretty sweetly for this much-anticipated clash at Signal Iduna Park, with just one point separating these old rivals at the top of the Bundesliga. Read on to find out how to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich online and get a Bundesliga live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.

Dortmund have managed to stay within touching distance of league leaders Bayern, grinding out wins in recent weeks without their talismanic star man Erling Braut Haaland.

The Norwegian star gave BVB a massive boost last weekend, with a shock return from injury as he played the final seven minutes of their 3-1 win over Wolfsburg, and is now set to start in today's crucial encounter.

Whether Haaland plays or not, Bayern come into this clash as unsurprising favourites, and should feel confident having already won on this ground once already this season in the DFL-Supercup, beating Marco Rose’s side by three goals to one.

Here's how to watch a Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga live stream no matter where you are in the world.

If you're away from home and can't bear to miss out on today's big game in in Germany, don't worry. While you may initially encounter a problem watching your usual domestic live stream coverage in the form of geo-blocking, there's an easy solution to this common annoyance.

It's called a VPN and it's a clever bit of software that relocates your device back to your country of origin - thereby allowing you to regain access to the services you normally use (and almost certainly pay for) back home.

How to watch a Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga live stream in the UK

sign up for Sky Sports Live coverage of the Bundesliga in Great Britain and Ireland is now exclusive to Sky Sports, having switched from its previous home at BT Sport. In addition to the Bundesliga, Sky will also be showing matches from the German Super Cup. To watch the Bundesliga matches live you can either sign up for Sky Sports as part of one of its TV packages or go for a more flexible Now Sports Membership. And if you're planning to watch on a mobile, tablet, smart TV, games console or other streaming device, you can download the Sky Go app or Now app. Today's massive match at the Westfalenstadion kicks off at 5.30pm GMT, with coverage on Sky Sports Football beginning at 5.15pm GMT. If you're out of the UK or Ireland but have subscribed to a streaming service you want to access from abroad, remember you can always use a VPN to enjoy all the content you've already paid for back home.

How to get a Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga live stream and watch online in the US

ESPN Plus ESPN once again has the rights to the Bundesliga in the US for this season, with the bulk of matches set to be broadcast on its ESPN Plus streaming service, though some will also be on the traditional TV channels ESPN, ESPN2 and Spanish-language ESPN Deportes. Today's big match will be shown exclusively on ESPN Plus, with kick-off set for 12.30pm EST / 9.30am PST. ESPN Plus monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. For the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for by using a VPN as per the method described above.

How to live stream Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich in Canada

Sportsnet Subscription TV channel Sportsnet has the rights to show German top-tier football action once again this season in Canada. This top-of-the-table clash is set to start at 12.30pm EST / 9.30am PST, with coverage on Sportsnet, SN World and SN NOW beginning bang on kick-off. If you don't have cable or get Sportsnet as part of your package, you can sign up to its Sportsnet Now streaming service. You'll need the more premium SN Now+ offering, but it costs a reasonable CA$9.99 for a 7-day trial - or $34.99 a month if you want to keep it on a commitment-free basis. If you're sure you want to stick with the service long-term, then there's a saving to be had by opting for SN Now+ Annual which costs $249.99 + tax. If you find yourself away from Canada unable to access it like you would at home, remember that you can always deploy a VPN to help you watch the services and content you already pay for back home.

