Black Friday cheap iPhones: these are the top five choices for Apple on a budget

For many, the dig through Black Friday deals will be all in the pursuit of one thing - cheap iPhones. And to those people we say stop the digging, because we have tracked down the five best cheap iPhones from the Black Friday sales.
And normally, getting an Apple handset at a lower price will mean investing in either a refurbished iPhone or going way back to one of the company's oldest devices still available.
However, this year we've seen some surprisingly low price tags ranging from the iPhone 11 through to the iPhone 8 and down to the iPhone 7 - in other words, the entire roster has got involved!
We've picked out the five best Black Friday iPhone deals for those looking for a bargain and listed them below. However, we have to say that we think the exclusive iPhone 11 will be the way to go for many.
- Rather go cheaper? Check out this Black Friday winning iPhone 11 deal
1. iPhone 11 deals - an unbeatable exclusive offer
iPhone 11: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £74 upfront (with code TRIPH11) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm
This is easily the best iPhone 11 deal we've seen since launch. The monthly costs are low, the upfront costs are (exclusively) low and the data cap is exceptional - what else could you want from your phone contract?
View Deal
2. iPhone 8 deals - Specs and affordability meet
iPhone 8: at Affordable Mobiles | O2 | £39 upfront (with code TRBF30) | 10GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £24pm
The thing that really makes this offer stand out is its complete affordability. At £24 a month it works out as one of the cheapest deals around, especially with the upfront of just £69! Complete that with the 10GB data bundle piled on top and this is an all-round ideal offer.View Deal
3. iPhone 7 deals - Low monthly price on EE
iPhone 7: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | FREE Upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 4GB data | £23pm
There is a few things to love about this offer but mainly, it's just cheap! There's nothing to pay upfront, you're getting EE and its superfast 4G speeds and there's 4GB of data up for grabs. Even the monthly bills are pretty great at £23.View Deal
4. iPhone XR deals - exclusively great on EE
iPhone XR: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £144 upfront (with code TRBF30) | 24GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29 per month
We're fully aware that the upfront cost on this deal might seem high, but come on...£29 a month bills! And, thanks to that exclusive code, that upfront cost is at its lowest here, meaning you just need to pay £144. And at that price, you're getting a massive 24GB of data.
View Deal
iPhone XR: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £255 upfront (with code TRBF30)| 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23 per month
If you thought the above was expensive upfront, this one will be even worse. However, monthly bills of £23 on the iPhone XR are absolutely brilliant! And considering the £30 you're saving upfront its actually excellently priced all-round.
View Deal
5. iPhone XR deals - a SIM-free bargain
Apple iPhone XR from Amazon | SIM-free |
£629 £549
This offer from Amazon is looking like a solid deal for anyone who would rather go SIM-free. You're saving £80 off the RRP of the device while still getting one of the newer iPhones around. And then you can simply pair it with a great SIM only deal.View Deal
