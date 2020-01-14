Billie Eilish will sing the new James Bond theme for No Time To Die

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will perform the new James Bond theme for the movie No Time To Die, making her the youngest ever artist to sing a Bond theme at age 18. She's co-written the song, the title of which hasn't been revealed, with her brother Finneas.

The James Bond theme has always been a big deal, with multiple popular artists under consideration given the heritage of the movie series. The last great Bond theme was arguably Adele's 'Skyfall', and they tend to be pretty hit-and-miss, especially in the Bond films from this century. The last Bond theme was 'The Writing's on the Wall' by Sam Smith, for the 2015 movie Spectre.

Rumors had been circulating for the past day or so that Eilish had been chosen for this movie.

No Time To Die is released on April 2 in the UK and April 8 in the US, and is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. It again sees the return of Daniel Craig's Bond for his fifth and supposedly final turn as the secret agent.

A cool choice for Bond

Eilish is an interesting pick that'll capture a lot of attention for the new Bond from a younger audience. There's really no way of knowing how it'll go with a Bond theme: the last couple of efforts have been big ballads, in a style that recalls the themes of older Bond movies.

But that's not always the case. Casino Royale's 'You Know My Name' by the late Chris Cornell was basically a rock song. And as long as Eilish can top this disaster, everything should turn out okay: