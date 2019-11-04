Best wireless mouse 2019: the best wireless mice on the market today

The best wireless mouse can just be as reliable, accurate and responsive as any wired mouse on the market. These wireless mice on this list get our vote for the best 2019 has to offer.

We’re sure you’ve got specific reasons to opt for a wireless mouse, instead of a wired one. The best wireless mice are more portable and travel-friendly, thanks to the lack of a pesky cable. A wireless mouse can also reduce clutter on your desk or on the table at the coffee shop. They even offer more flexibility and range, as you’re not limited by a pesky cable, so you don’t need to be sitting next to your laptop or computer to use your pointing device.

These days, the best part about having a wireless mouse in your setup is that they are no longer limited in reliability and responsiveness. The best wireless mice on the market are just as accurate and efficient as their wired counterparts, which means that whether you’re working or gaming, they won’t fail you.

If you’re shopping around for the best wireless mouse in 2019, you’ve come to the right place. And, while we haven’t tested every mouse on this list, we fashion ourselves as wireless mouse experts, and we’ve picked out five of the best wireless mice on the market right now. We’ve also included our exclusive price comparison tool, so we can help you find the best wireless mouse deal.

The best wireless mice at a glance

(Image credit: Logitech)

1. Logitech MX Master 3

Best wireless mouse for productivity

DPI: 4000 | Interface: USB Receiver, Bluetooth | Buttons: 7 | Ergonomics: Right-handed | Dimensions: 4.9 x 3.3 x 2.0 in (124.9 x 84.3 x 51 mm) | Weight: 5.0 oz (141 g)

Feature-rich

Designed for Productivity

Bigger than your average mouse

The follow-up to the Logitech MX Master 2S takes the best things about the mouse and improves on them. If you’ve got the older model and have had it for a couple of years, an upgrade will serve you well. If you don’t and you do a lot of creative and productivity work on your computer, then this might just be the best wireless mouse for you.

The Logitech MX Master 3 will help make your workflow more seamless, whether your work entails having several browser tabs and applications open or involves Photoshop and Lightroom for photo editing. It’s a tad pricey, but also totally worth it considering the overabundance of features – from the 7 buttons and dials to its 70-day battery life at full charge, connectivity to 3 devices, MagSpeed Smartshift Wheel and Darkfield Tracking. Plus, the Logitech MX Master 3 is also 5x more precise than your typical mouse.

(Image credit: Corsair)

2. Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless

Excellent for gaming

DPI: 10,000 | Interface: USB, Bluetooth | Buttons: 6 | Ergonomics: Right-handed | Dimensions: 4.6 x 2.7 x 1.6 in (116 x 68 x 40 mm) | Weight: 3.49 oz (99 g)

Surprisingly affordable

Great for claw grippers

Buried charging port

The Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless isn’t just the best wireless mouse on the market for gaming, but it’s also one of the best gaming mice out there, period. That’s mighty impressive considering that accuracy and responsiveness is key when it comes to gaming mice. It’s thanks to a hyper-fast, sub-1ms Slipstream Corsair wireless technology. It also features low-latency Bluetooth, a 10,000 DPI optical sensor and six highly customizable buttons, giving you an excellent gaming experience.

On top of that, the Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless also touts up to 60 hours of battery life on a single charge, Omron switches that will last you a lifetime with about 50 million clicks and an ergonomic design to prevent fatigue. Of course, when it comes to gaming, immersion is also just as important. Luckily, it also features dynamic RGB lighting so you can customize it with lighting presets, colors and effects.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Apple Magic Mouse 2

Best wireless mouse for Mac users

DPI: 1,300 | Interface: Bluetooth | Buttons: Multi-Touch | Ergonomics: Ambidextrous | Dimensions: 4.47 x 2.25 x 0.85 in (113.5 x 57.1 x 21.6 mm) | Weight: 3.52 oz (99 g)

Multi-touch surface is excellent

Thin and light

Can’t use when charging

Apple’s Magic Mouse 2 might not be perfect – as you cannot charge and use at the same time – but it’s still an excellent wireless mouse, with a clean, buttonless, multi-touch design and sleek aesthetic – coming in Space Gray and Silver. In fact, that multi-touch feature alone makes it worth the investment, as it lets you perform trackpad-like functions like swiping and scrolling.

If you’re invested in the macOS ecosystem, this is the best wireless mouse for you. Plus, it’s thin and light like Apple’s MacBooks, so if you’re on the go, it’s easy to slip this in the small pocket of your backpack or laptop bag. It’s not exactly cheap, but it’s worth it.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

4. Microsoft Bluetooth Mobile Mouse 3600

Most affordable wireless mouse

DPI: 1000 | Interface: Bluetooth 4.0 | Buttons: 3 | Ergonomics: Ambidextrous | Dimensions: 3.75 x 2.25 in (95.4 x 57.1 mm) | Weight: 2.2 oz (62.3 g)

Cheap

Small and portable

Non rechargeable

Though not feature-rich – unsurprising with that low price tag – the Microsoft Bluetooth Mobile Mouse 3600 is the perfect wireless alternative to your Windows laptop trackpad, especially if you’re on a budget. It’s a reliable small mouse that skips the cable and offers up to 12 months of battery life.

But beyond that, it’s also very comfortable to use thanks to its ergonomic and ambidextrous design. Its BlueTrack Technology feature allows you to use it on virtually any surface, and features a 4-way scroll wheel so you can effortlessly navigate not just up and down, but left and right as well. Of course, because it’s so small, it’s easy to stuff in your laptop bag pocket to take with you when you’re traveling or commuting. And, if that black shade is too ordinary for you, it also comes in blue and red.

(Image credit: Logitech)

5. Logitech Wireless Trackball M570

Best ergonomic design

DPI: up to 1200 | Interface: USB Receiver | Buttons: 5 | Ergonomics: Right-handed | Dimensions: 5.71 x 3.74 x 1.77 in (145 x 95 x 45 mm) | Weight: 5.01 oz (142 g)

Hand and wrist friendly

Long battery life

No Bluetooth connectivity

The Logitech Wireless Trackball M570 has its set of quirks – it’s not always easy to connect and it runs on one AA instead of a rechargeable battery – but at that affordable price, the pros outweigh the cons. Most notably, its ergonomic shape and design is constructed for users who are suffering wrist discomfort or worse, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.

On top of that key feature, you’re also getting a trackball that makes it more comfortable for all-day use and minimizes your mouse footprint (great if you’ve got a small desk). Logitech’s advanced 2.4 GHZ wireless provides a more reliable connection, and up to 18 months of battery life. The buttons are programmable as well, which helps to make your workflow more seamless.