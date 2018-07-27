Best movies on Netflix UK (July 2018): over 150 films to choose from

Each and every week Netflix adds at least one or two fantastic movies to its already great back catalogue of flicks. This is good news for film fans, but it also means that many of us spend our first hour of downtime scrolling through everything the service has to offer.

[UPDATE: Netflix has added another original movies to its roster, the sci-fi drama Extinction. It's great to see Michael Pena move up to starring role, especially one that also features an alien invasion.]

And, as many of us are all too aware, often the dilemma of so much great stuff to choose from (which is known as ‘decision fatigue’ in psychology circles) leaves us feeling fed up.

In an attempt to put an end to what we’re coining ‘Netflix fatigue’ once and for all, we’ve created this extensive list to the best movies that Netflix UK has to offer you right now. That's right. No more endless scrolling and no more movie-induced anxiety that you've made the wrong choice.

If you’ve been signed up to Netflix for more than a few months, you’ll know there are lots of mediocre movie choices. But if you only have time for the best of the best, don't waste those all too precious minutes searching through the site's extensive and exhausting back catalogue. Instead, delve straight into this guide.

We'll be updating this cinematic hall of fame at least once a week, so be sure to keep it bookmarked so you can find out what's hot and ready to be watched on Netflix in the UK right now.

The best movies on Netflix

To make life even easier, we’ve divided over 150 movie recommendations up into categories to suit every taste. We’ve got indie and thriller through to kids and documentaries.

Be sure to keep checking back. Unlike its TV output, which seems to stay on Netflix for longer, movies on the streaming site tend to appear and disappear quickly. Enjoy!

Want to know more about Netflix's take on binging? Here's what we found out when we visited Netflix HQ: