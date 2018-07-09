Best action camera 2018: 10 cameras for the GoPro generation

Action cameras are unlike any other kind of camera. They're designed to be attached to helmets, surfboards, cars and other objects, and they're small, tough and simple to operate, with a lens that captures the world in high-definition video and in a wide-angle fish-eye perspective.

Their small size and dramatic POV ('point of view') footage has made them popular with extreme sports participants, who capture their adventures by attaching cameras to themselves or their equipment. They're also used by TV production companies where using a regular video camera would be impossible.

GoPro is the market leader with its iconic box-shaped Hero range of action cameras, but action cams also come in a 'bullet' style, like the TomTom Bandit. There's lots of choice now, and you shouldn't just buy on brand – think about what you want from an action camera and how you plan to use it.

If you're helmet-mounting, then a bullet cam will probably be the best choice. For a chest mount a box design will be more stable. And when it comes to features, do you really need Wi-Fi, 4K, GPS or even a screen? These all bump up the price, and while they are invaluable in some situations, you can still get great footage without them.

1. GoPro Hero6 Black

The best just got better

Weight: 118g | Waterproof: 10m | 4K video: uUp to 60fps | 1080: up to 240fps | 720: up to 240fps | Stills resolution: 12MP | Battery life: 1-3hrs est

Refined design

Great image quality

Expensive

Touchscreen fiddly to use

While it may appear to be a minor update from the Hero5 Black on the outside, a lot's changed on the inside. The Hero6 Black gets a new GP1 processing engine, allowing you to record super high-quality 4K footage at 60fps. Other highlights include an improved image stabilization system, while the Hero6 Black offers a wider dynamic range and better low-light performance than the Hero5 Black. Waterproof down to 10m, the Hero6 Black has a useful 2-inch touchscreen, voice commands and an updated app with QuikStories that automatically transfers and edits your footage for you. If you want the best action camera, this is it.

Read our in-depth GoPro Hero6 Black review

2. GoPro Hero5 Black

If you don't need the latest and greatest, this is still a good buy

Weight: 118g | Waterproof: 10m | 4K video: up to 30fps | 1080: up to 120fps | 720: up to 240fps | Stills resolution: 12MP | Battery life: 1-3hrs est

Voice activated controls

Excellent 4K footage

Touchscreen fiddly to use

Few accessories included

It may have been overshadowed by the new Hero6 Black, but the Hero5 Black still has a lot to offer. Shooting 4K footage up to 30fps, video footage is incredibly smooth, while the ability to shoot stills in raw format brings even more flexibility. Waterproof down to 10m without the need for a protective case, it's also simple to use, while the addition of a rear touchscreen, voice control and GPS make it one of the most feature-packed cams currently available. The great news is that GoPro's just wiped $100/£100 off the price, making it an even more tempting proposition.

Read our in-depth GoPro Hero5 Black review

3. Yi 4K+ Action Camera

The world’s best value action camera

Weight: 93g | Waterproof: N/A (optional case available) | 4K video: up to 60fps | 1080: up to 120fps | 720: up to 240fps | Stills resolution: 12MP | Battery life: Up to 2hrs

Sharp 4K/60fps video

Comprehensive and simple app

No mounts in the box

Not natively waterproof

If you're aquatic-minded, or you need to know exactly where you were, and how fast you are going when you took a video, buy a GoPro Hero6 Black. However, if you're more interested in saving money on features you didn't even want, the Yi 4K+ Action Camera is one of the simplest and best designed gadgets around. Everyone considering buying an action cam should have a look at the Yi 4K+ Action Camera because it's almost exactly the same and, in some ways, even better than a GoPro.

Read our in-depth Yi 4K+ Action Camera review

4. GoPro Hero

Back to basics, and all the better for it

Weight: 118g | Waterproof: 10m | 4K video: N/A | 1080: up to 60fps | 720: N/A | Stills resolution: 10MP | Battery life: Up to 2hrs

Easy to use

Good Full HD footage

No exposure control

1440p footage is 4:3

If you've been eyeing up a GoPro for some time, but haven't been able to justify the price, the stripped-down Hero could be the answer. It doesn't shoot 4K, but does shoot nice and smooth Full HD footage and is a great camera for the novice or casual user who just wants to capture the action without worrying about which frame rate or resolution they should be using. There are better specified-action cameras out there for a similar price, but they don't have the refined design and polished control of the Hero.

Read our in-depth GoPro Hero review

5. TomTom Bandit

Shake-to-edit features could tempt users away from GoPro

Weight: 190g | Waterproof: Splashproof, with lens swap | 4K video: up to 15fps | 1080: up to 60fps | 720: up to 120fps | Stills resolution: 16MP | Battery life: 3hrs

Clever editing features

Easy to mount and position

Heavy compared with competitors

Requires a lens swap to water proof

Bullet shape cams might have fallen out of fashion recently thanks to GoPro and its box-shaped cameras, but the TomTom Bandit bucks the trend. In fact, the Bandit packs features that other manufacturers will need to follow if they're to keep up with this newcomer. Taking years of GPS experience, TomTom has built in a series of sensors that not only record location but speed and G-force too, so that when these sensors pick up that something exciting has happened they automatically tag the footage. Back in the pub and with the app open and connected, a quick shake of your phone and the app will automatically edit your footage ready for upload. It really couldn't be easier.

Read our in-depth TomTom Bandit review

6. Olympus TG-Tracker

The next generation of sensor enabled action cameras has arrived

Weight: 180g | Waterproof: 30m | 4K video: up to 30fps | 1080: up to 60fps | 720: up to 240fps | Stills resolution: 7.2MP | Battery life: 3hrs

Low Stock £199 View at John Lewis

Packed with Sensors

Easy to use

Heavy compared with competitors

No in app auto editing

The TG-Tracker's futuristic design is hard to miss with an ultra wide 204 degree lens. Headline video resolutions include 4K at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps and an impressive 240fps at 720p for slow motion capture. This is an action camera ready for anything and even features a small LED video light built in. Sensors are the big news for the Tracker with GPS, compass, acceleration sensors plus a barometer and thermometer all capturing data from inside the compact case. The intel from these can all be displayed when viewing back the footage or in the video edit so you can show just how extreme you are. What's more, it's waterproof to 30m, features built in stabilization and can withstand temperatures down to -10C.

Read our in-depth Olympus TG-Tracker review

7. Yi 4K Action Camera

A 4K action camera at a cheap price

Weight: 94g | Waterproof: N/A (optional case available) | 4K video: up to 30fps | 1080: up to 120fps | 720: up to 240fps | Stills resolution: 12MP | Battery life: Up to 2hrs

Detailed 4K footage

Bigger touchscreen than a GoPro

No voice activated controls

Too easy to switch on and off

How often do you take an action cam underwater? If the answer's not a lot, then the YI 4K Action Camera could be for you. While there's an optional underwater case available, the camera isn't waterproof. There is a large and responsive touchscreen, a big battery and a fast file transfers however, and while it may lack a few niceties – and we would include lens distortion correction and image stabilisation in that list – the YI 4K Action Camera remains a great value addition to any adventurer's kit bag.

Read our in-depth Yi 4K Action Camera review

8. Yi Lite Action Camera

Cheap, and extremely cheerful

Weight: 72g | Waterproof: N/A (optional case available) | 4K video: up to 20fps | 1080: up to 60fps | 720: up to 120fps | Stills resolution: 16MP | Battery life: 1-2hrs

Smooth Full HD video

Simple to use

No voice control

4K 15/20fps jerky

Yi's range of action cams are pretty cheap, but this is the most affordable model in the range. While it shoots 4K footage, the frame rate is pretty slow and jerky. Don't let that put you off though as the Yi Lite can shoot some really smooth Full HD footage up for 60fps. With easy to use touchscreen navigation, a decent app and all the essential features most occasional users want, the tough, reliable and affordable Yi Lite proves an impressive entry-level action camera.

Read our in-depth Yi Lite Action Camera review

9. GoPro Hero5 Session

Back-to-basics box-shape action camera

Weight: 74g | Waterproof: 10m | 4K video: up to 30fps | 1080: up to 90fps | 720: up to 120fps | Stills resolution: 10MP | Battery life: 1.5-2hrs est

Compact design

Simple one button control

App required to adjust settings

No screen

The Hero5 Session follows on from the Hero4 Session, stripping back the action camera concept to its basics, but sharing many of the same specs as the Hero5 Black. That includes 4K video capture up to 30fps, image stabilisation, voice control and is waterproof down to 10m. The large Record button on the top starts and stops recording so there's no worrying about different modes and options – that's all handled by the app (though it does have a simple menu system if you wish). Back to basics, but still captures the quality of video that you'd expect from GoPro.

Read our in-depth GoPro Hero5 Session review

10. Sony FDR-X3000R

Action camera with a remote live view display

Weight: 114g | Waterproof: 60m (case included) | 4K video: up to 30fps | 1080: up to 60fps | 720: up to 120fps | Stills resolution: 8.2MP | Battery life: 1-2hrs

Image stabilization

Remote monitoring

Expensive

Live View drop-outs

All action cameras are now promising 4K at 30fps, but Sony’s effort is about a lot more than just resolution and frame rate. The diminutive FDR-X3000R's biggest claim is Balanced Optical SteadyShot (B.O.SS) image stabilization, which works across all resolutions and recording modes. It also includes an underwater housing – a rarity in the action camera market – and comes with a wearable, mountable live view remote, a smartwatch-sized contraption that allows the FDR-X3000R to be operated from afar, and its images previewed in real time.

Read our in-depth Sony FDR-X3000R review