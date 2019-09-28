Beat out the iPhone 11 with these stellar Samsung Galaxy S10 deals

We're fully aware that when it comes to the phone market, you are very firmly either Apple or Android, or a persistent member of a dying breed...Windows users. But, for those Apple fans sick of iPhone pricing, we're about to suggest the unthinkable - a switch.

We recently saw the launch of iPhone 11 deals and while they came cheaper than expected, they are still very much Apple in their price tags. On the other hand, Samsung's S10 series - the iPhone 11 range's closest competitor - is only getting cheaper.

And, with a range of deals on both the S10 and S10 Plus offering some stellar price tags, it's an obvious transition to make. As if the affordable pricing wasn't enough, Samsung is currently offering up a free smartwatch with both of these devices.

Compared to Apple's current freebie of a year of Apple TV+, Samsung's smartwatch is an incentive we're more than excited by. So, if you want to find out more about these Samsung phone deals, scroll down to see them all in full.

Don't see anything you like? Consult our guide to the best mobile phone deals

How to claim your free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active:

All you have to do is purchase a Samsung Galaxy S10 deal before 30 September. After that, go to this link and claim your new free watch. It can take up to 45 days for your Samsung Galaxy Watch Active to arrive so don't worry too much if you don't see it straight away.

Samsung Galaxy S10 deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 | O2 | £140 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 12GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

If you prefer cheap monthly bills then this offer could be the way to go. You're getting monthly bills of just £29 and alongside that, 12GB of data. The only catch is the £140 upfront you have to spend - a price well worth spending for those lower monthly bills.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus | Vodafone | FREE upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £45pm

Finally, an offer for those who want to go all out on their new mobile phone deal. There's nothing to pay upfront and you're getting monthly bills of just £45 a month. For that price, you get completely unlimited data on the S10 Plus - not a bad price to pay for internet usage freedom. And, with this contract, you even get a two-year subscription to your choice of: Spotify, NowTV, Amazon Prime Video or Sky Sports.

View Deal

Still unsure what to go for? Check out our best mobile phone deals to see all of your options across every device.

What is Samsung's Galaxy S10 range like?

Samsung Galaxy S10:

The middle ground of Samsung's S10 series, the S10 combines specs and affordable pricing. The battery jumps up to 3400mAh and the screen increases to 6.1-inches. It's basically the S10e with a triple camera set-up and more power.



Read our Samsung Galaxy S10 review



Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus:

Finally, the big powerhouse of Samsung's S10 range. The S10 Plus jumps all the way up to a whopping 4100mAh battery and puts up the most powerful processor of the three. If you want a phablet phone, the 6.4-inch size of this device will be perfect.



Read our Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review

Read more: