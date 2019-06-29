Australia vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch today's Cricket World Cup 2019 from anywhere

With 12 points from 7 matches, Australia appear to be peaking at the right time and go into today's match as strong favourites. However, if the Kiwis rekindle the sparkling form they showed at the start of the tournament, we could see the Aussies' unbeaten record come under threat. You'll be able to watch all the action from their clash no matter where you are in the world by using our Australia vs New Zealand live stream guide below.

Live stream Australia vs New Zealand - where and when This match takes place at the Home of Cricket - Lord's in North London. Play begins at 1.30pm BST on Saturday, June 29. For those tuning in from Australia, that's a 10.30pm start, while for fans in New Zealand play will get under way at 12.30am on Sunday.

Both teams may be comfortably placed with Australia already in the semis and New Zealand just a point away from joining them there, but don't expect either side to kick back today in what should be an intriguing battle of the two neighbouring rivals.

History isn't on New Zealand's side - they've only won one out of seven World Cup matches between the two nations.

You’ll be able to watch all the action with ease from anywhere in the world if you follow our Australia vs New Zealand live stream guide below.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India and looking to find out how to watch the match, we've got all the details about the broadcaster in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to tune in you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game safely without having to take a chance on an illegal feed from a website that's likely infested with malware.

How to watch a live stream of the Baggy Greens' big game in Australia

(Image credit: Channel 9) All matches featuring Australia including today's game will be shown on Channel 9 and through 9 Now, as well as the semi-finals and final. Paid-for service Fox Sports is showing every other match (in addition to the matches Channel 9 has). But Australians can also live stream Cricket World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. The Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports apps means you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad). Play is due to commence at 10.30pm AEST.

How to live stream the Kiwis' crunch match in New Zealand

Sky has have snapped up exclusive rights to show the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Play is set to begin at 12.30am - we'd advise having a steady stream of coffee at hand if you're intending to watch the whole of the proceedings. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to stream Australia vs New Zealand live in the UK

Sky Sports holds the sole rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK, meaning you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from the game and the rest of the action from this year's tournament. And then there's the Sky Go app if you're hoping to watch on a mobile device. If you want to watch this summer's cricket carnival but don't fancy committing to a satellite subscription, then Sky's Now TV service is a great alternative. Not in the UK for this game? If you're away from Blighty you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Star India /Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing every game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between Australia and New Zealand is due to begin at 6pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to watch the cricket in Pakistan for FREE

Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have two options for watching World Cup Cricket games. You can tune in on Sony Ten or on the state-owned (and free-to-watch) PTV Sports. The match is due to start at 5.30pm in Pakistan.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand: US live stream