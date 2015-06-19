Spotify radios in new Sonos streaming features

Sonos has announced that Spotify will be the first streaming music service to take advantage of the new range of features included in its latest update to the Sonos Controller App.

The update, which is currently available in beta form to Android users, brings more of Spotify’s most popular features into the app, including the ability to browse and stream specific genres, moods, time-of-day recommendations, and artist radio stations to every room in your home.

Don’t fret iPhone and desktop Sonos Controller App users – this newly-added functionality will be available to you in the coming weeks.

Sonos has also expressed its excitement for the upcoming arrival of Apple’s streaming music service, Apple Music, stating that it looks forward to “partnering with them to bring Apple Music into the home.”

Sonos 5.4 is available to download from Sonos’ website right now.