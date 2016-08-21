Samsung decides to shut down its Milk Music service

Samsung has had a decent go at trying to do absolutely everything in mobile, from hardware to health apps - much like Google and Apple do - but those times seem to be over. The company is shutting its Milk Music service in the US from 22 September this year.

Exclusive for Galaxy devices, the app arrived with a reasonable amount of fanfare in the first half of 2014. Taking on the big boys of the music streaming market has proved to be too tough a challenge, however, so if you're a Milk Music user you might want to start making plans to switch somewhere else.

"We have made the strategic decision to invest in a partner model focused on seamlessly integrating the best music services available today into our family of Galaxy devices," says the company, which is expected to push users towards Slacker Radio (which powers Milk Music) instead.

The day the music died

Milk Music is a customisable radio station app along the lines of Pandora rather than a fully fledged streaming service like Apple Music and Spotify. For $3.99 a month you could remove the ads and skip an unlimited number of tracks.

Milk Music is about to suffer the same fate as the Milk Video service that Samsung also ran - but Milk Video lasted less than a year. Obviously Samsung has decided it's time to devote its effort to other projects rather than clones of the biggest and best apps in the world, at least for now.

The company's most recently launched handset, the Galaxy Note 7, goes on sale on 2 September - but don't bother firing up the Milk Music app.

