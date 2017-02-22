Apple Watch 3 could have a more convenient charging stand

While all eyes are on Apple's rumored iPhone 8 to see whether or not the company will fully embrace wireless charging, the Cupertino tech overlords has already dipped its toes in the waters with its wirelessly-charged Apple Watch.

It wasn't a perfect implementation however, with the timepiece's contact points requiring a relatively precise positioning in order to ensure there is a consistent charging flow.

Apple is likely looking to improve that for its future smartwatch evolutions, and a newly-uncovered patent filing suggests that convenience is high on the agenda.

Flexible power

The patent, as seen at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, describes a method with which how a device (specifically a wearable) could be charged no matter how it is placed on its induction base:

In some elements of the patent, it's as simple as putting the core charging plate of the power supply on a hinge, letting an Apple Watch sit on its side as well as flat when charging.

It seems a simple addition, and one that will please owners of bedside tables – the Apple Watch would make for a perfect alarm clock, if only it could draw power when resting at an angle to make its screen viewable. Sure, there are third party options, but for Apple purists, only something with that Cupertino branding will do.