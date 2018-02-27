Apple may extend 2011 iMac repair window in surprisingly pro-consumer move

In a move that many will see as surprisingly pro-consumer, Apple has reportedly extended the period during which it will repair 2011 iMac models through the end of August this year, according to MacRumors citing an internal memo.

The allegedly internally-announced extension includes both the 21.5 and 27-inch variants. Specifically, MacRumors reports that this pilot period for repairs of the soon-to-be-vintage system will run from March 1 through August 31 of this year, and it will include both Apple stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers in the US.

The memo makes no mention of this repair pilot program making its way overseas, sadly.

As MacRumors surmises, Apple stores are generally able to repair a wide range of parts within a given iMac computer, from its display and hinge to its logic board, storage, memory, graphics card and more. However, the memo MacRumors claims to have obtained makes no specific mention of which particular repairs will be supported.

It seems that, after this limited period, the 2011 iMac will officially enter ‘vintage’ status, and no longer be supported for repairs at either Apple’s stores or its repair service partners.

So, why is Apple potentially considering this? Perhaps Apple sold a particularly large volume of iMac computers back in 2011, so much so that it could stand to gain some face in giving those consumers a freebie. At any rate, it could end up drumming up interest around any possible Mac ranges to be revealed this year, with the hope of longer repair periods for its new, hot iMac 2018 models.

Regardless, if you own or want to snap up a 2011 iMac, stay tuned for the possible opportunity to take Apple up on this offer.