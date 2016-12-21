Apple may be readying an edge-to-edge iPhone 7S

Apple may soon be ready to release its first iPhone with an edge-to-edge screen.

Chinese blog cnBeta has cited sources from Apple’s East Asian supply chain that claim Apple will launch the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus as well as a third handset in 2017.

Read more: New iPad (2018) review

The mystery handset is codenamed the Ferrari and features an edge-to-edge borderless OLED display with an “invisible” home button under the screen.

Leaked documentation shows the phone featuring a larger AMOLED panel in a similar form factor to previous handsets.

That may mean we'll see a 5-inch - or maybe even larger - screen inside the body of a phone similar to the iPhone 7, which features a 4.7-inch screen.

Three's a crowd

TouchID will still be on the iPhone 7S variant, but it'll instead feature under the screen.

The documents also claim Apple plans to move the SIM card tray toward the bottom of the phone.

Apple placed the SIM card tray lower down on the iPad Pro so this may be in an effort to include a Smart Connector, which is something we've heard rumored for the iPhone 7S/8 Pro.

If these rumors turn out to be correct, it’ll be the first time we’ve seen Apple release three phones as a part of the main iPhone line up and give another premium alternative to the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus.

It’ll also be the first time Apple has employed AMOLED technology in its phones. Previous rumors have revealed Apple wants to include AMOLED panels in all of its phones, but there's a lack of resource in the phone industry right now and it's struggling to find a supplier.