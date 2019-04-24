Apple has quietly launched an official Apple TV YouTube channel

In the lead up to the arrival of the Apple TV Plus streaming service, Apple has quietly launched an official YouTube channel that's dedicated to all things movies and television, as discovered by MacStories.

Apple seems to have launched the YouTube channel a month ago with a video highlighting the various storytellers who are currently throwing their creative support behind the Cupertino company's upcoming streaming service, including Hollywood heavyweights like Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams.

At present, however, the channel features very little Apple TV Plus-related promotion (though it is there), instead showcasing general movie and television-based content, such as interviews from HBO's Game of Thrones and M. Night Shyamalan's film Glass, movie trailers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and The Lion King, and behind-the-scenes clips from Hellboy and Broad City.

As MacStories has pointed out, every video on the channel appears to be ad-free, making it an ideal first destination for new movie trailers. Surprisingly, many of the videos published to the channel are still only in the hundreds of views.

Another highlight? Comments are also disabled on all of the videos, allowing users to simply enjoy the content without the risk of accidentally getting a face-full of unwanted trolling. Sounds good to us!