AMD may launch 7nm Ryzen processors and Navi graphics cards this July

There’s a new report that says AMD will have some big plans to announce both 7nm processors and graphics cards this July.

RedGamingTech claims a "reliable source" has word that AMD will launch Ryzen 3rd Generation desktop CPUs, Navi GPUs and X570 motherboards at Computex on July 7. The date seems to line up with when Computex will be held this year, and it's conveniently on the seventh day of the seventh month, a likely cheeky tie-in with the 7nm processor architecture.

Thus far, we’ve only heard that Ryzen 3000-series CPUs will launch sometime in mid-2019, so a July release date does line up with that as well. This is also the first time we’ve heard of a potential release date for AMD’s Navi graphics cards, and reportedly AMD is doing everything it can to make the 7/7 announcement happen.

As with previous Ryzen 3rd Generation rumors we’ve heard before, RedGamingTech reports that we can expect at least 12-core CPUs from AMD. Meanwhile, manufacturers the site has spoken with reportedly say there will almost certainly be 16-core parts as well. The first engineering samples of these new processors will also purportedly begin shipping sometime after April 2019.

Aside from the 7nm architecture and PCIe 4.0 support that we know Ryzen 3000 CPUs will feature, AMD is said to be targeting higher clock frequencies. That seems like a given for most generational CPU upgrades, but we don’t want to put that much stock into this – or any of these rumors – just yet.

As we get closer to the mid-point of this year, we’re sure to hear much more about Ryzen 3rd Generation and Navi.

Via The Inquirer