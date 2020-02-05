Amazon's sharing the love with this Echo Dot with Clock Valentine's Day deal

Looking to spice things up in the bedroom this Valentine's Day? Why not introduce a third party? And by third party, we mean a smart speaker, of course. (What did you think we were talking about?!)

It's a great time to invest in an Alexa-powered speaker, as Amazon has slashed the price of its Echo Dot with Clock, just in time for Valentine's Day. Usually £59.99, the mini bedside smart speaker is currently available for just £39.99 – that's a neat saving of £20, and it'll last until February 12. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Amazon Echo Dot with Clock prices in your region.)

It's not the cheapest deal we've seen for Amazon's smallest smart speaker, but it's not far off – and when you consider all the features the Echo Dot with Clock brings with it, we're sure you'll agree it's a bit of a bargain.

The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock takes the third-gen Echo Dot and furnishes it with a built-in timepiece, which makes it an ideal companion for your bedside table. It was a smart move from Amazon; after all, the most regularly-made request of Amazon’s Alexa-enabled smart speakers is “what’s the time?”

We awarded it 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Echo Dot with Clock review, thanks to its clear, attractive display and the convenience of a tap-to-snooze alarm clock and timer – neither of which detract from all the charms and smarts of a regular Dot.

Sure, it's not the best-sounding speaker on the market, but it's potentially one of the smartest, with Alexa built-in, which brings the ability to control your other smart home devices.

