Amazon is offering up to £350 off Samsung Galaxy S21, Plus and Ultra deals

While we've seen a number of big discounts across Samsung's three leading handsets, Amazon has taken it a step further now offering the cheapest prices yet on the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and Ultra.

These lowest prices come from a combination of some big discounts and a cashback promotion Samsung is currently offering. Between these two offers, you can save up to £350.

The standout price is the super-powerful Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Amazon has knocked £201 off its price and then after your purchase, you can head over to Samsung to get £150 in cashback. That leaves you with a price of just £798 - far less than the previous lowest price.

Both Samsung Galaxy S21 deals and the slightly larger Samsung S21 Plus deals have also been discounted. With cashback and discounts, you'll effectively pay just £529 for the Galaxy S21 and £619 for the larger Galaxy S21 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals: cashback and gifts

Samsung Galaxy S21 | SIM-free | £769 £649 + £100 cashback

Go for the cheapest of three handsets and save £120 on the price. When you take into account the cashback on offer, you end up with a final price of £529 - the lowest we've seen the Galaxy S21 fall since it was released. You can also get a discount on the larger 256GB of storage model but it's a smaller price cut.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus | SIM-free | £949 £739 + £120 cashback

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is down in price on Amazon right now. Pay just £739, and save an impressive £210. That alone is one of the lowest prices we've seen. Include the £120 cashback and pay just £619. A huge discount on the original price.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra | SIM-free | £1149 £948 + £150 cashback

Finally, the rarely discounted Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra falls to its lowest price yet. Pay £948, or get cashback and that price falls to only £798. Pair that with some cheap SIM only deals and beat any tariff prices out there.

How to claim your cashback:

You've bought your new handset and now, you want your cashback. Simply head to this Samsung claim page and work through the form. You will just need your proof of purchase and then you'll get your cashback within 30 days.

Apple's alternative iPhone 12 deals:

iPhone 12 mini: at Amazon | SIM-free | £699 £549

Amazon is currently offering £150 off the iPhone 12 mini making it a fantastic alternative to the above options. The biggest discount we've seen on this handset, it's matched only by the recent Amazon Prime Day event. Considering Apple rarely discounts newer handsets, this is an offer well worth grabbing.

