All new Toyotas will have automatic parking from 2020

Toyota has announced a set of new automated goodies that will make its cars greener and safer in future.

From 2020 onwards, all new Toyota models will be kitted out with automatic parking, which kicks in if you get out without putting the car in park. At the moment, the company's cars give visual warnings and beep alarmingly if you hop out without parking properly, but in future they'll also put the parking brake on for you, and/or shift the car into the 'park' position.

This might not sound like much, but it could reduce the possibility of tragic accidents where drivers are hit when their parked car rolls forward unexpectedly.

Power down

New cars will also come with automatic shutoff, which (as the name suggests) will turn off the engine if it's left idling for a long time.

Again, Toyota's vehicles already alert the driver if the engine needs to be turned off, but the updated system will make it even more obvious, and do the deed for you if you don't turn the key soon enough. There'll even be a smartphone app to warn you if you've been particularly forgetful.