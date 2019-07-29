A successor to the Nokia 9 PureView could be on the way soon, bringing 5G with it

When the Nokia 9 PureView came out, it saw a bit of a mixed reception, but it looks like HMD Global - the company behind recent Nokia-branded phones - is working on a new flagship to add some improvements.

This is according to a report from NokiaPowerUser, a website dedicated to (you guessed it) Nokia smartphones, and it suggests the company is working on a direct successor to the original PureView, called the Nokia 9.1 PureView.

These are the best Nokia phones

What 5G phones are we expecting?

This is what we thought of the Nokia 9 PureView

According to the report, the Nokia 9.1 PureView was originally meant to come out "Q3 2019", so between July and September, but after the original phone's middling reception, especially when it came to the camera, the manufacturer is spending more time to make sure the new phone's cameras are as good as they can be.

The report also suggests the Nokia 9.1 could have a punch-hole camera on the front of the device, which means the snapper is housed in a cut-out hole in the screen. We've seen this before from the company in the Nokia X71, and it's a feature we've been seeing in quite a few other smartphones in 2019.

In terms of actual specs, we're expecting it to have a lot in common with the original Nokia 9 PureView, such as a Snapdragon 855 chipset and perhaps the same camera resolution too.

One other important feature of the Nokia 9.1 PureView is that it's rumored to have 5G connectivity. There aren't any 5G Nokia phones so far, and so it's possible the new PureView will be the brand's first, although we've also heard the brand has plans to put out the first true affordable 5G phone, which the Nokia 9.1 PureView is unlikely to be.

We don't know anything about the Nokia 9.1 PureView for sure though – even if it actually exists – and with the release date reportedly being pushed back, we don't know when we will, so take all of this with a pinch of salt.