World Athletics Championships 2019 live stream: how to watch the games online from anywhere

The start gun is about to be fired for the 2019 World Athletics Championships, with 3,500 athletes from 205 countries set to compete and if you want to live stream the World Athletics Championships, we're here to show you how.

This year's event will take place in Doha, Qatar at the impressive Khalifa International Stadium which is handily fitted with air conditioning to deal with the stifling heat.

The USA will be looking to maintain their impressive record in the medal table as they look to beat their haul of 30 across the 2017 championships, while Great Britain will hope to improve on a sixth-placed finish.

Regardless of where you are on the planet, our guide below for getting a World Athletics Championships 2019 live stream will ensure you don’t miss a moment of the final.

World Athletics Championships 2019 - where and when Taking place in Doha, in Qatar, this year's event marks the first time the World Athletics Championships have been held in the Middle East. Most of the action will be hosted at the 40,000 capacity Khalifa International Stadium, with longer events such as the race-walk and marathon taking place in the city itself. It all kicks off on Friday 27th September 2019 and last for 10 days until Sunday 6th October 2019.

The previous World Championships in London two years ago saw Mo Farah win gold once again in the 10,000 metres gold, Justin Gatlin spoil Usain Bolt's retirement party to win the men's 100 metres, and Caster Semenya race clear in the women's 800 metres.

Among the athletes to look out for this time out will be the USA's Christian Coleman, who appears to have shaken off recent anti-doping charges to be seen as favourite for the 100 metres. Elsewhere, Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be battling it out with Team GB's Dina Asher-Smith in the Women's 100m.

Meanwhile Norway's Karsten Warholm is being tipped to break the 400m hurdles record, having registered the second-fastest performance of all time in the event at the Diamond League final last month.

If you want to know where you'll be able to watch the action, we'll tell you exactly where you can catch all the track and field drama online with our World Athletics Championships 2019 live stream guide.

How to watch the World Athletics Championships 2019 from outside your country

Below we have a full rundown of your watching options in different countries .

The problems start when you try to watch your domestic coverage online while out of the country. Give its a go...you'll quickly find your stream in geo-blocked.

That's super annoying, but not unavoidable. We've found that using a Virtual Private Network - or VPN - to be a handy solution. You select a server in your home country and then watch as if you were sat back at home on your couch.

How to watch the World Athletics Championships: US live stream

NBC is the official English language broadcaster of the 2019 World Athletics Championship, and will be broadcasting more than 60 hours of competition coverage from Doha, Qatar across NBC, NBCSN, the Olympic Channel. In addition, NBC Sports Gold will be streaming live coverage of every event over the 10-day meeting. If you're a cord cutter, you can alternatively watch on another subscription service, like the ones listed below - each of which has a free trial.

Logging in to a US broadcast from overseas is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above. So if you love the commentary and coverage in the UK, for example, you can catch up with that instead.

How to stream the World Athletics Championships live in the UK

The great news for track and field fans is that the World Athletics Championships will be shown for free in the UK, with the BBC providing comprehensive coverage across its platforms. For old school TV viewers, BBC1, BBC2, BBC4 and the Red Button will all hold live coverage throughout the meeting, but you'll also be able to live stream events (and catch up) via BBC iPlayer on your laptop, smartphones or tablet. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the BBC coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch World Athletics Championships: Canada live stream

Public service broadcaster CBC will be showing full live coverage of the World Athletics Championships via CBC Sports on the CBC Player streaming platform. Don't get disheartened if you're away from Canada and want to catch any of the track and field action. Instead, scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream the free World Athletics Championships coverage from another location.

How to live stream the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Australia

Eurosport is the place to head to for full exclusive live coverage of the 2019 World Athletics Championships. The channel is available to Foxtel subscribers and also available on mobile devices and laptops via Foxtel Go app (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

What time are the key events at 2019 World Athletics Championships?

ALL TIMES IN BST

Friday, 27 September - day one

9:59pm - Women’s Marathon

Saturday, 28 September - day two

5:25pm - Women’s hammer final

6:40pm - Men’s long jump final

7:10pm - Women’s 10,000m final

8:15pm - Men’s 100m final

9:30pm - Men’s 50km race walk:

Sunday, 29 September - day three

6:40pm - Women’s pole vault final

7:45pm - Men’s triple jump final

8:35pm - Mixed 4x400m relay final

9:20pm - Women’s 100m

Monday, 30 September - day four

6:30pm - Women’s high jump

7:20pm - Men’s 5,000m

7:50pm - Women’s 3,000m steeplechase

8:10pm - Women’s 800m

8:40pm - Men’s 400m hurdles

Tuesday, 1 October - day five

6:05pm - Men’s pole vault

8:10pm - Men’s 800m

8:40 pm - Men’s 200m

Wednesday, 2 October - day six

7:40pm - Men’s hammer

8:35 pm - Women’s 200m

8:55 pm - Men’s 100m hurdles

Thursday, 3 October - day seven

8:35pm - Women’s shot put

9:50pm - Women’s 400m

10:05pm - heptathlon 800m

Friday, 4 October - day eight

7:30pm - Women’s 400m hurdles

8:20pm - Men’s 400m

9:30pm - Men’s 20km walk

Saturday, 5 October - day nine

6:55pm - Women’s 1500m

7:25pm - Women’s 5,000m

8:05pm - Women’s 4x100m relay

8:15pm - men 4x100m relay

9:59pm - Men’s marathon

Sunday, 6 October - day 10

5:15pm - Women’s long jump

5:40pm - Men’s 1500m

5:55pm - Men’s javelin

6:00pm - Men’s 10,000m

6:50pm - Women’s 100m hurdles

7:15pm - Women’s 4 x 400m relay

7:30pm - Men’s 4 x 400m relay