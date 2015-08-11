Sony Smartwatch 3: 10 things you didn't know

The Sony Smartwatch 3 is the company's best smartwatch so far. In fact, it's so good, it's made our list of best smartwatches, taking the top spot over the Apple Watch.

Not only does it use the latest version of Android Wear, but it also provides users a variety of options for GPS tracking, data access and more.

The wearable device received a number of positive reviews from critics, and was praised for its powerful GPS system.

But how powerful is it, exactly? And aside from some well-received features, is that all the Smartwatch 3 has to offer users?

We did the research and discovered a number of functions within the Sony Smartwatch 3 that you probably didn't know about.