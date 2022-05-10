Sony Xperia 1 IV live stream: how to watch the May 11 Sony launch

Sony’s 2022 flagship phone is almost here, as the company is holding an event on May 11 and it’s heavily teased that we’ll see the Sony Xperia 1 IV there.

The event kicks off at 3am ET / 12am PT / 8am BST / 5pm AEST, so if you’re in the US you’ll have to stay up late to tune in – or get up exceedingly early.

TechRadar will be covering the launch in full, and while we’re almost certain we’ll see the Sony Xperia 1 IV make an appearance, it’s possible other things will be in attendance too, such as the Sony Xperia 5 IV and the Sony Xperia 10 IV. So if you’re a Sony fan it’s going to be well worth watching – or reading all about it here on TechRadar.

We’ll be running a Sony Xperia 1 IV launch live blog if you want to follow along, and you can check our site during and after the launch for all the news and analysis, but if you want to tune in to the actual live stream, we’ve got you covered there too.

How to watch the Sony Xperia 1 IV launch live stream

Sony will be streaming the whole May 11 event on YouTube, and the page for that is already live, so you can head there to watch, or just use the video embedded above.

If you’ve arrived early, you might also want to hit the reminder button on the video, so you don’t miss the start.

Sony may also host the livestream elsewhere, but there are no other ways to access it at the time of writing.