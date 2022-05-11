Live

Sony Xperia 1 IV launch live blog: see the new camera phone heavyweight debut

And whatever siblings come along

Sony Xperia 1 IV event
Today is the day: the Sony Xperia 1 IV is expected to debut in just a short few hours, and with it we’ll see what the fourth-gen Android phone juggernaut is set to look like. This is set to be a big day for Xperia fans, as well as photographers, videographers and gamers.

The launch event kicks off at 3am ET / 8am BST / 5pm ACT - that’s actually midnight on the US West Coast, so while there might be a few night owls from the States watching this live stream, count yourselves among the minority.

What are we expecting to see? Well, Sony hasn’t actually confirmed the Xperia 1 IV will arrive, but it’s been hinted so strongly that we’d be baffled if it didn’t show up. Plus, we’ll hopefully see an Xperia 5 IV and Xperia 10 IV too.

You can find a guide on how to watch the Sony Xperia 1 IV live stream by clicking here, but we’ll be running a live blog before, during and after the event to help you understand what to expect, what’s happening, and what was important from the event.

And if you’re a fan of tech, you should know that Google IO takes place later today too, kicking off 10 hours after the Sony event.

A Sony Xperia 5 III leaning against a wall

Like the Xperia 1 alternatives, the Xperia 5 and 10 phones don’t usually bring big feature jumps between generations, but hopefully what’s new with the Xperia 1 IV, will also be passed down to these handsets, at least to a certain degree. 

We probably won’t see the Xperia 1 IV on its own though, as its predecessors have come with siblings: the Xperia 5 and Xperia 10.

The Xperia 5 IV would be similar to the 1 IV, with many of the same specs, but with a smaller screen and a slightly lower price.

Then the Xperia 10 IV would be a budget version of it, with a much lower price and reduced specs too. While the Xperia 1 series is designed for content creators, the 10 phones are for people who just want to enjoy streaming that content.

Sony Xperia 1 III

Sony’s previous phones haven’t often had giant spec increases between them - I first tested the Xperia 1 and it doesn’t feel that different to the Xperia 1 III.

So don’t expect the Xperia 1 IV to feature any wild improvements. We won’t see three 108MP rear cameras or an 8K display or a stylus or anything like that, probably at least.

Instead, expect a few tweaks and upgrades. Perhaps we’ll see some changes to the way the camera app, or a few minor upgrades in the display and processor areas.

So what do we expect from the Sony Xperia 1 IV launch? Well, the main thing we’re expecting is… the Xperia 1 IV.

This is the company’s top-end phone that’ll likely cost over $1,000 / £1,000 / equivalent. It’ll likely have a mid-sized 4K screen, three rear cameras, a top-end chipset and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

These phones generally don’t have huge upgrades each time, but slight tweaks.

We’re particularly fond of the modes for photography and videography - Sony takes lots of the tech from its Alpha cameras and adds them here, and also lets you plug in the phone to one of those cameras as a secondary monitor.

Why did Sony choose to host the Xperia 1 IV launch so early!? Right now it’s 6am where I am, which is just too early to think straight.

Thankfully I made notes yesterday about what to focus each of these posts on, so I’m not having to totally make stuff up off the top of my head.