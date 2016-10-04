Google Pixel launch live stream: how to watch it online

The Google Pixel launch event live stream is ready to go, complete with a short countdown to when the Mountain View company will let you watch the keynote online.

Google is of course live streaming the event on its favorite video-sharing service, YouTube, and we've embedded the video in advance of the right event right here. You don't even need to leave this page.

That's good news, because we'll have real-time impressions of the new products Google is about to announce, including the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL phones.

It starts at 9am Pacific, 12pm Eastern and 5pm BST and should last an hour or two. Google's Nexus phone launch event last year lasted an hour, but there's a lot more to cover this time around.

In addition to the launch of the two HTC-made phones, we're expecting the Google Daydream platform to make its official debut in the video. This will mean a headset and remote. It could be like HTC Vive lite.

We're also expecting the company to unveil the Google Home speaker as a way to finally complete with Amazon Echo and its intelligent Alexa platform.

There'a also supposed to be a new Google-made Wi-Fi route and a premium Google Chromecast 4K streaming dongle.

How to watch the Google Pixel event on a phone

Just because you're on a mobile device doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Google's big press conference in real time. YouTube makes this simple.

Just head over to this link in order to stream the keynote on your phone, or open up the YouTube app and search for Google's account page. It's all right there.

Unlike Apple events that force users to watch it on a Safari browser from the web (or Microsoft Edge), everyone appears to be invited to tune into this Google Pixel live stream.