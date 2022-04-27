NFL Draft 2022 live stream: how to watch online from anywhere

The NFL Draft 2022 is making defensive ends (and punters!) sexy again, with Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Matt Araiza ranking among this year's top prospects. Whether they have what it takes to transform the fortunes of the Jaguars and Lions remains to be seen, but if Jacksonville and Detroit fans can't dream big now, when can they? Read on as we explain how to get a 2022 NFL Draft live stream no matter where you are in the world - there are even options to watch absolutely FREE in some regions.
Dates: April 28-30 (full schedule below)
Venue: Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, Nevada
FREE live stream: 7Plus / Kayo Sports FREE trial (AU)
Global live streams: ABC, ESPN or NFL Network via Sling TV discount / FuboTV free trial (US) | DAZN (CA) | Sky Sports (UK)
Watch anywhere: try the world's no.1 VPN 100% risk-free
For the first time ever, nobody's really talking about the QBs or offensive players in general, which makes this a particularly intriguing Draft. Malik Willis and Kenny "Finger Span" Pickett are still likely to be snapped up fairly early, but after a dizzying off-season that's been dominated by griping signal callers and sniping wide receivers, the sudden elevation of the game's less glamorous figures is a twist we can get on board with.
Last year's No.5 selection Ja'Marr Chase and 2020's top selection Joe Burrow showed the transformative effect that even two excellent picks can have by leading the previously hopeless Bengals all the way to the most recent Super Bowl, though at the same time the Rams have shown that experience, longer-term planning and cold, hard cash can work just as well too.
The Draft is always a valuable opportunity for fans to deliver direct, ahem, feedback to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell too. The Jags and the Chiefs have the most selections, while the Dolphins have the fewest. Whichever team you root for, follow our guide on how to watch an NFL Draft 2022 live stream wherever you are in the world.
NFL Draft 2022 schedule
- Round 1 - Thursday, April 28 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 10am AEST
- Rounds 2-3 - Friday, April 29 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am BST / 9am AEST
- Rounds 4-7 - Saturday, April 30 at 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm BST / 2am AEST
- More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream
How to watch NFL Draft 2022 for FREE: live stream
Gridiron fans based in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as the must-watch first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is being shown for FREE on 7Mate.
Away from Australia right now? No worries:
Use ExpressVPN to watch 7Mate from abroad.
You can live stream it for free online - just create an account on its companion 7Plus streaming service by inputting your name, ZIP code and email address.
Die-hard fans who want to watch the entirety of the 2022 NFL Draft can do so on ESPN, which is available through Foxtel, and on the excellent sports streaming service Kayo Sports.
Kayo is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. It lets you stream on two devices with it $25 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 14-day trial.
You can also live stream the 2022 NFL Draft on NFL Game Pass, with a subsciption costing AU$15.99 for access until July 31.
How to watch NFL Draft 2022 from outside your country
If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.
A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.
Use a VPN to live stream NFL Draft from anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days
Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.
2022 NFL Draft live stream: how to watch in the US
Fans based in the US are spilt for choice, with the 2022 NFL Draft being shown in its entirety on three different networks: ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network.
If you have any of those channels as part of a cable package, you'll also be able to get an NFL Draft live stream directly through the ABC website, the ESPN website, or the NFL Network website.
How to watch 2022 NFL Draft without cable
If you don't have cable, fear not.
OTT streaming service Sling TV offers ESPN as part of its $35 per month Orange package, and NFL Network as part of its $35 per month Blue package.
Whichever you choose, you can currently get your first month of Sling TV for half price.
Alternatively, fuboTV is a much more comprehensive cable replacement, which offers ABC, ESPN and NFL Network, as well as more than 100 additional channels.
Better still, it offers a FREE fuboTV trial, after which prices start at $64.99 a month.
New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.
How to watch 2022 NFL Draft: live stream in Canada
Streaming service DAZN is showing the 2022 NFL Draft in Canada (just click the NFL Network tile on the home page).
DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year, and it's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It shows loads of major boxing events throughout the year too, as well as snooker tournaments and WTA tennis action.
DAZN comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).
The full day-by-day 2022 NFL Draft schedule is listed higher up the page.
How to watch 2022 NFL Draft: live stream in the UK
Sky Sports is the place to watch the 2022 NFL Draft in the UK, with every round being shown on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel.
Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.
If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV).
You can live stream Rounds 4-7 for free by signing up to NFL Game Pass. You can pay a fee to live stream Rounds 1-3 too, with prices starting at £6.99 for a subscription that ends on July 31.
Those outside the UK wanting to watch their NFL Draft coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.
2022 NFL Draft prospects
- Kyle Hamilton
- Aidan Hutchinson
- Evan Neal
- Ickey Ekwonu
- Kayvon Thibodeaux
- Ahmad Gardner
- Trent McDuffie
- Tyler Linderbaum
- Derek Stingley Jr.
- Garrett Wilson
- Jordan Davis
- Treylon Burks
- Jermaine Johnson II
- Jameson Williams
- Travon Walker
- Kenyon Green
- Charles Cross
- Chris Olave
- Malik Willis
- Drake London
- George Karlaftis
- Kenny Pickett
- Matt Corral
- Nakobe Dean
- Trevor Penning
- Bernhard Raimann
- David Ojabo
- Breece Hall
- Devin Lloyd
- Jaquan Brisker
- Kaiir Elam
- Bryan Cook
- Desmond Ridder
- Boye Mafe
- Devonte Wyatt
- Kenneth Walker III
- Andrew Booth
- Arnold Ebiketie
- Travis Jones
- Zion Johnson
- Daxton Hill
- Nik Bonitto
- Tyler Smith
- Joshua Paschal
- Cade Otton
- Kyler Gordon
- Sam Williams
- Trey McBride
- Dominique Robinson
- Cole Strange
- Logan Hall
- Daniel Faalele
- Nick Cross
- Roger McCreary
- Christian Harris
- Christian Watson
- Marcus Jones
- Phidarian Mathis
- Quay Walker
- Lewis Cine
- Logan Bruss
- Luke Goedeke
- Damone Clark
- Jahan Dotson
- Zamir White
- Channing Tindall
- Darian Kinnard
- Greg Dulcich
- Jalen Pitre
- Jeremy Ruckert
- Luke Fortner
- Skyy Moore
- DeMarvin Leal
- Dylan Parham
- George Pickens
- Isaiah Spiller
- Nicholas Petit-Frere
- Perrion Winfrey
- Charlie Kolar
- DeAngelo Malone
- Sam Howell
- Brian Robinson
- Jalen Tolbert
- Coby Bryant
- Kingsley Enagbare
- Max Mitchell
- Thayer Munford Jr.
- Tycen Anderson
- Cameron Thomas
- Chad Muma
- Dameon Pierce
- JT Woods
- Jamaree Salyer
- Malcolm Rodriguez
- Zachary Carter
- Cam Taylor-Britt
- Eyioma Uwazurike
- Jelani Woods
- John Metchie III
- Joshua Williams
- Khalil Shakir
- Abram Smith
- Alontae Taylor
- Matthew Butler
- Micheal Clemons
- Wan'Dale Robinson
- Alec Pierce
- Daniel Bellinger
- Jesse Luketa
- Kevin Harris
- Ty Davis-Price
- Abraham Lucas
- James Cook
- Juanyeh Thomas
- Rasheed Walker
- Troy Andersen
- Christopher Allen
- Jalyn Armour-Davis
- Leo Chenal
- Pierre Strong
- Sean Rhyan
- Tyler Badie
- Zyon McCollum
- Aaron Hansford
- Brian Asamoah
- Joshua Ezeudu
- Kalia Davis
- Joshua Jobe
- Cam Jurgens
- JoJo Domann
- Kennedy Brooks
- Chasen Hines
- Ed Ingram
- Isaiah Likely
- Jack Coan
- John Ridgeway
- Justin Shaffer
- Kerby Joseph
- Makai Polk
- Zach Tom
- Matt Araiza
- Alex Wright
- Calvin Austin III
- Carson Strong
- Damarri Mathis
- Danny Gray
- Delarrin Turner-Yell
- Drake Jackson
- Isaiah Thomas
- Kevin Austin Jr.
- Kyren Williams
- Neil Farrell
- Spencer Burford
- Tariq Woolen
- Tyreke Smith
- Vederian Lowe
- Verone McKinley III
- Vincent Gray
- Zakoby McClain
- Erik Ezukanma
- Jake Ferguson
- Jordan Stout
- Rachaad White
- Zach Thomas
- Andrew Stueber
- Cordale Flott
- Mike Rose
- Smoke Monday
- Tyler Allgeier
- ZaQuandre White
- Braxton Jones
- Josh Johnson
- Marcus McKethan
- Otito Ogbonnia
- Snoop Conner
- Tariq Castro-Fields
- Ty Chandler
- Tyquan Thornton
- Chase Allen
- Derion Kendrick
- Percy Butler
- Yusuf Corker
- Cade Mays
- David Bell
- Jerome Ford
- Kellen Diesch
- Myjai Sanders
- Tyree Johnson
- Jalen Nailor
- Jaylen Warren
- Teagan Quitoriano
- Terrel Bernard
- Cade York
- Esezi Otomewo
- Lecitus Smith
- Nick Zakelj
- Velus Jones
- William Dunkle
- Bo Melton
- James Mitchell
- Jayden Peevy
- Marquis Hayes
- Quentin Lake
- Romeo Doubs
- Ben Brown
- Haskell Garrett
- Trestan Ebner
- Akayleb Evans
- Dontario Drummond
- Grant Calcaterra
- Jalen Wydermyer
- Montaric Brown
- Noah Elliss
- Tré Turner
- Dohnovan West
- Justyn Ross
- Cameron Dicker
- Hassan Haskins
- Isiah Pacheco
- Jake Hansen
- Jeffrey Gunter
- Amaré Barno
- Jerrion Ealy
- Cordell Volson
- Dane Belton
- Decobie Durant
- Thomas Booker
- Isaiah Weston
- Jake Camarda
- Chigoziem Okonkwo
- Kyle Philips
- Baylon Spector
- D'vonte Price
- Darien Butler
- Ja'Tyre Carter
- Reggie Roberson Jr.
- Austin Allen
- Obinna Eze
- Jeremiah Gemmel
- Micah McFadden
- Sam Webb
- Braylon Sanders
- Chase Lucas
- Damarion Williams
- Dare Rosenthal
- Dawson Deaton
- Gabe Brkic
- Jeremiah Moon
- Martin Emerson
- Matt Waletzko
- Cole Turner
- Jack Jones
- Kalon Barnes
- D'Eriq King
- Dustin Crum
- Leon O'Neal
- Mario Goodrich
- Markquese Bell
- Peyton Hendershot
- Ty Fryfogle
- Bailey Zappe
- Brandon Smith
- Jeremiah Hall
- Bubba Bolden
- Isaac Taylor-Stuart
- Keaontay Ingram
- Marquan McCall
- Sincere McCormick
- Tyrese Robinson
- Alec Lindstrom
- Darrian Beavers
- Bam Knight
- Blaise Andries
- Chris Paul
- D'Marco Jackson
- Jack Sanborn
- Jaylen Watson
- DaMarcus Fields
- Chance Campbell
- EJ Perry
- Cal Adomitis
- Charleston Rambo
- Chris Steele
- Christopher Hinton
- Cole Kelley
- Connor Heyward
- Curtis Hodges
- Dai'Jean Dixon
- Devon Williams
- Jashaun Corbin
- Jermaine Waller
- Kolby Harvell-Peel
- Max Borghi
- Mykael Wright
- Nate Landman
- Tre Williams
- Blake Hayes
- Isaiah Graham-Mobley
- LaBryan Ray
- Jonathan Ford
- Jordan Jackson
- Josh Thompson
- Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
- Nephi Sewell
- Ronnie Rivers
- Trenton Gill
- Brock Purdy
- CJ Verdell
- Leddie Brown
- Mike Woods
- Johnny Johnson III
- Josh Ross
- Greg Bell
- Kaleb Eleby
- Qwynnterrio Cole
- Slade Bolden
- Andrew Rupcich
- Skylar Thompson
- Austin Deculus
- Luke Wattenberg
- Myron Cunningham
- Luke Tenuta
- Tyler Goodson