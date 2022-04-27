NFL Draft 2022 live stream: how to watch online from anywhere

The NFL Draft 2022 is making defensive ends (and punters!) sexy again, with Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Matt Araiza ranking among this year's top prospects. Whether they have what it takes to transform the fortunes of the Jaguars and Lions remains to be seen, but if Jacksonville and Detroit fans can't dream big now, when can they? Read on as we explain how to get a 2022 NFL Draft live stream no matter where you are in the world - there are even options to watch absolutely FREE in some regions.

For the first time ever, nobody's really talking about the QBs or offensive players in general, which makes this a particularly intriguing Draft. Malik Willis and Kenny "Finger Span" Pickett are still likely to be snapped up fairly early, but after a dizzying off-season that's been dominated by griping signal callers and sniping wide receivers, the sudden elevation of the game's less glamorous figures is a twist we can get on board with.

Last year's No.5 selection Ja'Marr Chase and 2020's top selection Joe Burrow showed the transformative effect that even two excellent picks can have by leading the previously hopeless Bengals all the way to the most recent Super Bowl, though at the same time the Rams have shown that experience, longer-term planning and cold, hard cash can work just as well too.

The Draft is always a valuable opportunity for fans to deliver direct, ahem, feedback to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell too. The Jags and the Chiefs have the most selections, while the Dolphins have the fewest. Whichever team you root for, follow our guide on how to watch an NFL Draft 2022 live stream wherever you are in the world.

NFL Draft 2022 schedule

Round 1 - Thursday, April 28 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 10am AEST

Rounds 2-3 - Friday, April 29 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am BST / 9am AEST

Rounds 4-7 - Saturday, April 30 at 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm BST / 2am AEST

How to watch NFL Draft 2022 for FREE: live stream

Gridiron fans based in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as the must-watch first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is being shown for FREE on 7Mate. Away from Australia right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch 7Mate from abroad. You can live stream it for free online - just create an account on its companion 7Plus streaming service by inputting your name, ZIP code and email address. Die-hard fans who want to watch the entirety of the 2022 NFL Draft can do so on ESPN, which is available through Foxtel, and on the excellent sports streaming service Kayo Sports. Kayo is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. It lets you stream on two devices with it $25 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 14-day trial. You can also live stream the 2022 NFL Draft on NFL Game Pass, with a subsciption costing AU$15.99 for access until July 31.

How to watch NFL Draft 2022 from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

2022 NFL Draft live stream: how to watch in the US

Fans based in the US are spilt for choice, with the 2022 NFL Draft being shown in its entirety on three different networks: ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network. If you have any of those channels as part of a cable package, you'll also be able to get an NFL Draft live stream directly through the ABC website, the ESPN website, or the NFL Network website. How to watch 2022 NFL Draft without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. OTT streaming service Sling TV offers ESPN as part of its $35 per month Orange package, and NFL Network as part of its $35 per month Blue package. Whichever you choose, you can currently get your first month of Sling TV for half price. Alternatively, fuboTV is a much more comprehensive cable replacement, which offers ABC, ESPN and NFL Network, as well as more than 100 additional channels. Better still, it offers a FREE fuboTV trial, after which prices start at $64.99 a month. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

How to watch 2022 NFL Draft: live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is showing the 2022 NFL Draft in Canada (just click the NFL Network tile on the home page). DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year, and it's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It shows loads of major boxing events throughout the year too, as well as snooker tournaments and WTA tennis action. DAZN comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The full day-by-day 2022 NFL Draft schedule is listed higher up the page.

How to watch 2022 NFL Draft: live stream in the UK

Sky Sports is the place to watch the 2022 NFL Draft in the UK, with every round being shown on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). You can live stream Rounds 4-7 for free by signing up to NFL Game Pass. You can pay a fee to live stream Rounds 1-3 too, with prices starting at £6.99 for a subscription that ends on July 31. Those outside the UK wanting to watch their NFL Draft coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

2022 NFL Draft prospects