NBA Play-In live stream 2022: how to watch every game online from anywhere

The frantic sudden-death excitement of the NBA Play-Ins hasn't disappointed so far. But now only four teams and two spots in the Playoffs proper remain. It's the Hawks vs Cavaliers and Pelicans vs Clippers to see who proceeds - read on as we explain how to watch every NBA Play-In live stream from anywhere and see who can grab those precious postseason places.
Dates: Tuesday, April 12 - Friday, April 15 (full schedule below)
US TV coverage: stream ESPN and TNT live with Sling TV discount
FREE live stream: Kayo Sports FREE trial (AU)
Global live streams: TSN (CA) | Sky Sports (UK)
Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free
Only the teams that finished 7th to 10th in each conference at the end of the regular season qualify for the Play-In. Of the franchises in the mix, the 46-36 Timberwolves have the strongest record, and would have felt the biggest sense of injustice if they hadn't navigated the tournament successfully.
The 42-40 Clippers, meanwhile, finished 8th in the Western conference to snap up the No.2 seed, but their regular season record wouldn't have been good enough to even make the cut in the Eastern Conference. They couldn't get the job done in Minnesota - are they due shock from a Pelicans team fresh off a morale-boosting win in San Antonio?
A LeBron-led Cavs won the title in 2016, but they have to do things the hard way this season. They have home advantage on Friday against a Hawks team that dominated the Hornets in the last Play-Ins round of games.
Read on for details on how to get a 2022 NBA Play-In live stream no matter where you are in the world. We've also listed the full NBA Play-In schedule below.
2022 NBA Play-In tournament schedule: games, times and channels
All times are given in ET.
Friday, April 15
East: Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers, 7.30pm - ESPN
West: New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers, 10pm - TNT
NBA Play-In live stream: watch every game without cable
Coverage of the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament is split between ESPN and TNT.
Covering your bases isn't as tricky as it might seem, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable.
Watch all the NBA Play-Ins without cable on Sling TV
Sling TV is a complete cable replacement service that includes the NBA channels in its Sling Orange package.
It normally costs $35 per month but there's currently a $10 discount on your first month of Sling TV, and nets you both ESPN and TBS..
A costlier alternative is to get a FuboTV plan, which includes ESPN, ESPNews and ABC, as well as more than 100 other top channels. The only casualty is TNT. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.
Away from home and outside the States at the moment? No bother. You can watch all of the NBA Play-In coverage on Sling by signing up to a VPN.
How to watch NBA Play-In games from outside your country
Scroll down for all the ways you can watch NBA basketball online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the NBA Play-In tournament, you probably won't be able to watch the hoops like you normally would at home.
This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in.
When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.
Use a VPN to watch NBA basketball online from anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
How to watch NBA Play-In tournament: live stream basketball in the UK
Basketball fans based in the UK can tune into the 2022 NBA Play-In tournament on Sky Sports, which is showing every game.
Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles.
If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract.
How to watch NBA Play-In tournament: live stream in Canada
In Canada, you can watch every game of the NBA Play-In tournament on TSN.
If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an NBA Play-In live stream.
If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month.
If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.
How to watch 2022 NBA Play-In: live stream for FREE in Australia
ESPN, available through Foxtel, is showing every game of the NBA Play-In tournament, which you can also stream on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Go app.
They're also being shown on the excellent sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is the ideal option for anyone who doesn't want to commit to a lengthy and pricey contract.
Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $25 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 14-day trial.
You can watch over 50 sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL and cancel at any time.
Don't forget, you can take your NBA coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.