Judd Trump vs Ronnie O'Sullivan live stream: how to watch Snooker World Championship final online from anywhere

One more victory away from a record-equalling seventh world championship, Ronnie O'Sullivan cues off against Judd Trump in the 2022 Snooker World Championship final but the Bristolian is more than living up to his Juddernaut moniker right now. Prepare for some precision cueing. Here's how to watch a Judd Trump vs Ronnie O'Sullivan live stream wherever you are - including ways to see the 2022 Snooker World Championship final absolutely FREE. The best-of-35 frames tie will be played over four sessions.

Judd Trump vs Ronnie O'Sullivan live stream Dates: Sunday, May 1 - Monday, May 2 (session times listed below) Venue: The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, UK FREE snooker live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

This has been a nightmare season for Trump, who was pretty down in the dumps when he entered the tournament. But he's on course to wrap it up with one of the greatest triumphs of his career.

Mark Williams was playing some of the finest snooker of his career and looked a shoo-in for the final, until Trump got his mojo back. It remains mystifying that he's only won the world championship once, but to double that tally he's going to have to overcome arguably the greatest ever.

The Rocket has cut a relaxed figure from the off, and the laid-back approach seems to be helping both his mind and his game. He got here by beating fellow Class of '92 grad John Higgins in a tense encounter, but you never really know what you're going to get from the six-time champion.

Trump and Sullivan have faced off 29 times before, with the younger man edging the head-to-head with 15 victories to 14, though Ronnie has 162 frame to 159. All signs point towards another tight battle, and you can follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Judd Trump vs Ronnie O'Sullivan live stream at the 2022 Snooker World Championship - starting with how to watch Trump vs O'Sullivan for FREE in the UK.

Judd Trump vs Ronnie O'Sullivan session times

Local times for the Judd Trump vs Ronnie O'Sullivan clash are below - for additional times, scroll down to the relevant country section. Play gets underway at 1pm BST on Sunday, May 1.

Sunday, May 1 at 1pm BST

Sunday, May 1 at 7pm BST

Monday, May 2 at 1pm BST

Monday, May 2 at 7pm BST

How to watch Judd Trump vs Ronnie O'Sullivan for FREE: live stream Snooker World Championship in the UK

Snookers fans in the UK can watch Judd Trump vs Ronnie O'Sullivan for FREE! Every session of the Snooker World Championship final is being shown on BBC Two. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. You can live stream the action on BBC iPlayer. It's free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Trump vs O'Sullivan is set to be played over four sessions, starting at: 1pm BST on Sunday afternoon; 7pm on Sunday evening; 1pm on Monday evening; and 7pm on Monday evening. If you're already a subscriber, you can also watch the snooker via Eurosport and Discovery+, with a subscription costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year.

How to watch Judd Trump vs Ronnie O'Sullivan: live stream Snooker World Championship in Australia

Snooker fans in Australia can live stream Judd Trump vs Ronnie O'Sullivan in the 2022 Snooker World Championship final on Fox Sports, Kayo Sports or Matchroom Live. Brace yourself for a couple of sleepy nights though, with Trump vs O'Sullivan set to be played over four sessions, starting at: 10pm AEST on Sunday night; 4am on Monday morning; 10pm on Monday night; and 4am on Tuesday morning. You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream all the action online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. Finally, Matchroom Live is currently offering a full tournament pass for just $3.99. Alternatively, you can sign up for a day pass for $0.99, a monthly pass for $4.99 per month, or an annual pass for $44.99. As well as the snooker, Matchroom Live shows live pool, boxing, darts, golf, and plenty more. The only catch is that its device compatibility is fairly limited. You can watch the snooker on your desktop, laptop or mobile - or Chromecast it to your TV. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a snooker live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

Judd Trump vs Ronnie O'Sullivan: live stream Snooker World Championship in China

Snooker fans based in China can watch the 2022 Snooker World Championship final on a range of channels and services, including CCTV China, Superstar Online, Youku, Migu, Kuaishou and Huya. Judd Trump vs Ronnie O'Sullivan is set to be played across four sessions, starting at: 8pm CST on Sunday night; 2am on Sunday night/Monday morning; 8pm on Monday night; and 2am on Monday night/Tuesday morning. If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, you can use a VPN to watch the snooker wherever you are.

How to live stream Judd Trump vs Ronnie O'Sullivan: watch Snooker World Championship online in Canada

In Canada, streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Judd Trump vs Ronnie O'Sullivan in the Snooker World Championship final. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer, and the NFL! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). Trump vs O'Sullivan is set to be played over four sessions, starting at: 8am ET / 5am PT on Sunday morning; 2pm ET / 11am PT later on Sunday; 8am ET / 5am PT on Monday morning; and 2pm ET / 11am PT later on Monday.

How to watch Judd Trump vs Ronnie O'Sullivan: live stream Snooker World Championship in the US

DAZN is the place to watch the Snooker World Championship final in the US too, with Judd Trump vs Ronnie O'Sullivan set to be played over four sessions, starting at: 8am ET / 5am PT on Sunday morning; 2pm ET / 11am PT later on Sunday; 8am ET / 5am PT on Monday morning; and 2pm ET / 11am PT later on Monday. A subscription costs $19.99 per month or $99.99 for the year, and DAZN offers plenty to watch other than just snooker - boxing, soccer and darts being some of its bigger draws. If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Judd Trump vs Ronnie O'Sullivan: live stream snooker in New Zealand