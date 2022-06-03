How to Watch the Apple WWDC 2022 keynote live stream

Even though Apple is partially reopening WWDC 2022 to a live, in-person audience, most will be watching Apple CEO Tim Cook's keynote on Monday, June 6, through a live stream. This is how you can watch from wherever you are.

Apple's first semi-in-person WWDC in two years will kick off from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Cook stood on that stage in 2020, but with his back to dozens of empty seats. For WWDC 2022, he'll turn around and face a live, in-theater audience. Your vantage point, from a laptop, desktop, tablet, or smartphone might be just as good (or better if the camera zooms in).

Cook's WWDC 2022 keynote kicks off at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET, 6 PM BST). It's expected to last 90 minutes, though it could run just an hour or up to two hours. From what we understand, there is a lot to cover (iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 8, and maybe realityOS).

Then there’s the possibility of new Apple hardware like the new MacBook Air, Mac Mini, or maybe even a new Mac Pro – and that’s not even considering a new Apple M2 chip.

How to watch the Apple WWDC 2022 keynote along with TechRadar

Since you're already here, you can bookmark this page and come back to it on June 6 for the livestream, which we've embedded below. We'll also have a liveblog with ongoing, up-to-date coverage from the entire TechRadar team, which you definitely don't want to miss.

Online

The keynote is free and open to everyone, so you don't need to worry about registering for WWDC 2022 or signing up for the keynote. Instead, you can prepare by visiting Apple Events - Apple (opens in new tab) .

(Image credit: Future)

From there, you can add the event reminder to your calendar, which will then remind you to return to this page for the live stream. You can then watch through your web browser on a Mac or Windows PC, laptop, desktop, iPad, iPhone, or even an Android smartphone.

For the best-quality stream, though, you may want to be on Wi-Fi or at least an excellent LTE or 5G connection.

YouTube

Apple also has a YouTube channel (opens in new tab) where it likes to post new commercials and stream its latest live events (there's also a nice archive of previous Apple events on there).

You can subscribe to the channel and get a notification of when the WWDC 2022 keynote goes live or just visit the Apple WWDC22 YouTube video page (opens in new tab), which is already live and features a countdown to the launch of the live-streaming keynote event.

The video should be viewable on all platforms where you usually watch Youtube videos.

Apple TV

Appel will also feature the keynote live stream prominently on its Apple TV streaming platform. If you launch your Apple TV, access to the keynote should appear right at the top of the interface in the Watch Now content carousel. The benefit here is that you can watch the event on your biggest TV.

It should be an eye-popping experience.

Your primer for everything to expect from Apple WWDC 2022 is here.