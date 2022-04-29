How to watch Shining Girls online: stream the Elizabeth Moss thriller series where you are

Buckle up for this genre-blending TV adaptation of Lauren Beukes best-selling novel, Shining Girls, concerning a traumatised woman chasing down a time-travelling serial killer. Starring Elizabeth Moss, Jamie Bell, and executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, our guide below explains how to watch Shining Girls now with an Apple TV Plus free trial.

With a resume littered with tough-as-nails characters, Moss is perfect for the role of Kirby Mazrachi. She’s a filing clerk in Chicago and the survivor of a violent assault which has disturbed her sense of reality, in that the details of her life – like whether she’s married, or has a cat or a dog – appear to change at random.

Watch Shining Girls online Premiere date: Friday, April 29 New episodes: every Friday at 12am midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am BST Cast: Elizabeth Moss, Wagner Moura, Jamie Bell, Phillipa Soo, Amy Brennemen, Chris Chalk, Madeline Brewer Watch now: Apple TV Plus FREE trial

But when Kirby and troubled journalist Dan (Wagner Moura) discover a history of connected murders across the decades, they find they all lead back to a time-travelling serial killer, terrifically played by a sinister Jamie Bell.

Also featuring Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman, and Chris Chalk as Kirby’s kind-hearted colleagues, get ready for your new favorite thing on TV. It’s FREE for new Apple TV Plus subscribers too, as we detail in the below guide on how to watch Shining Girls online from anywhere.

Tuck into this mind-bending thriller when the first three episodes land on Apple TV Plus on Friday, April 29 at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST. After that, new episodes are released on a weekly basis, with the series finale added to the platform on June 3. Offering a raft of exclusive movies, documentaries and kids shows, with most offered in glorious 4K and HDR, there's currently a 7-day free trial for you to try it out. If you choose to continue, the Apple TV Plus cost thereafter works out as $4.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99 per month.

Where is Apple TV Plus available?

Now available in over 100 countries, including the United States, the UK, mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India, Apple TV Plus is Apple's very own exclusive subscription streaming service.

You can sign up and watch Apple TV Plus content through Apple’s TV app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers, some supported third-party smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony. You can also get Apple TV Plus on Chromecast or Apple TV Plus on Roku, in addition to Fire TV devices, plus PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.

Alternatively, you could also watch Apple TV Plus on a browser like Google Chrome.

What else should I know about Apple TV Plus?

While Apple's answer to Netflix has a comparatively small library of films and shows to get stuck into – just over 100 and counting – what's available is top-notch, well-produced fare with little in the way of filler.

The Morning Show was the calling card for Apple TV Plus at launch, costing $15 million per episode and is one of the best Apple TV shows on the platform. It was complemented by the epic sci-fi drama See starring Jason Momoa, space drama For All Mankind, and period comedy Dickinson. Severance is one of the more recent hits.

Of course, the service's breakout success has been the Jason Sudeikis comedy Ted Lasso. It's earned an army of fans and an impressive amount of awards attention, netting 20 Primetime Emmy nominations in 2021 – a record for a freshman series.

The small but great library is set to grow at a steady pace and Apple TV Plus looks to have a pretty strong-looking upcoming schedule of new exclusive content.

Prehistoric Planet comes stomping onto the platform on May 23, a docuseries produced by Jon Favreau, narrated by David Attenborough, and with a sweeping score by Hans Zimmer (Gladiator, Hannibal). "Travel back 66 million years to when majestic dinosaurs and extraordinary creatures roamed the lands, seas and skies.” Yes please! It sounds like an incredible experience.

Following a little later on June 17 is the highly-anticipated dramedy Cha Cha Real Smooth, a film which bagged the Audience Award at Sundance and stars the excellent Dakota Johnson. And finally, at some unknown time in 2022, subscribers will be able to see Killers of the Flower Moon , Martin Scorsese's 'large-scale Western' featuring Hollywood big guns Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.