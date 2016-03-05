7 essential tech projects for the weekend

Wow – where did that week go? Don't know about you, but for us it flew past. But at least that means the weekend is here – so now's the perfect time to get on with a range of projects that will make your tech work for you better than ever.

In the UK it's Mother's Day on Sunday, so why not give the gift of helping her out with any tech issues she's currently experiencing?

How to improve your life with your PC

Who says these weekend projects can't be ambitious? In our how to improve your life with your PC guide we'll show you how you can use your PC and other gadgets to make your life better. From making your home even smarter to getting fit – now's the perfect time to give your life a boost.

How to get great vacation deals and ideas with TripAdvisor

A surefire way to give yourself a lift is to go on more vacations – either with family or friends, or on your own. We'll show you how you can get great vacation deals and ideas with TripAdvisor, so you can leave the horrible weather behind and enjoy yourself on a sunny beach.

10 tips for shooting better video on your smartphone

Whether you're on a once-in-a-lifetime trip or just popping around to see your mum on Mother's Day, there's always a chance you'll want to whip out your smartphone and record some video.

Before you do, make sure you check out our 10 tips for shooting better video on your smartphone guide, which shows you how to better compose your videos for amazing results.

How to download iOS 9.3 right now

If you're an iPhone or iPad owner then you may be keen to get the newest and most exciting features on your device, and Apple has now released the beta version of iOS 9.3, allowing you to do just that.

Follow our guide on how to download iOS 9.3 right now to find out how you can get the latest features without having to wait.

How to print from your iPhone

Being able to access all of your documents from your iPhone is incredibly convenient, but sometimes you still need to print out physical copies.

Fortunately, as our how to print from your iPhone guide shows, this is also quick, easy and completely wireless.

How to set up a Raspberry Pi-powered cloud service

The Raspberry Pi 3 was announced this week, so if you've got a brand-new mini-PC – or if you're still rocking one of the older models – then making your own cloud service is a great project to work on. It means you can get the benefits of a cloud service like DropBox, but without high monthly subscriptions – and with complete control over your data and security.

How to build your own Raspberry Pi NAS

Another great project for this weekend is to build your own NAS (network attached storage) device with a Raspberry Pi. This enables you to share a hard drive with all the devices on your network, making sharing and saving documents, files and more incredibly convenient.

Check out our how to build your own Raspberry Pi NAS guide for details on how you can build your own DIY NAS.