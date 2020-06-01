The best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals in June 2020

No longer Samsung's flagship handset, are Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals still worth your time and money? Offering a far cheaper alternative to the S20 options now available, the S10 Plus is looking like a solid 2020 choice.

Despite a good few phones coming out from a range of manufacturers since this handset appeared, including Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, this has remained a top choice. And despite what we said above, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals are cheaper than a lot of the flagship competition.

So, what makes this device so impressive? Well with a massive 6.4-inch notch-less screen, 4100mAh battery and three powerful cameras, this really is one of the best devices from Samsung. Unlike its previous Galaxy series, the S9 and S9 Plus, this is a major advancement in Samsung's design. In-screen fingerprint scanners, pin-hole cameras and reverse charging shows Samsung isn't holding back. When it comes to Samsung phone deals, only the S20 range is able to top this.

Of course, with Samsung's new A51 and A71, Lite editions of its S10 and Note 10 and the trio of S20 handsets now on the market, the S20 Plus has quickly fallen back in the line-up which means price drops should start to become more common now.

So if you've decided a Galaxy S10 deal isn't enough and your heart is set on Samsung's biggest and best then this is the place to be. Here on this page we will be gathering all of the best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals in our price comparison below.

This S10 Plus deal on EE got a lot cheaper recently. Now cutting the upfront cost completely and the monthly bills down to £41, this is a great price to be paying for the whopping 75GB of data you're getting each month! Total cost over 24 months is £965 View this top S10 Plus contract at Three

Trading in your old phone for money off the S10 Plus:

Obviously the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus does not come cheap. So to help reduce your costs, selling your old handset is a great idea. There are loads of websites that can help you do that but one of the most popular is Sellmymobile.

It compares different recycling sites, listing their TrustPilot scores, how long it will take for you to get paid, how you send your phone and of course, how much you'll get.

The amount you'll receive depends completely on what handset you're trading in. Getting rid of an old Samsung Galaxy S9 and you could receive up to £176 if its in good nick. A Huawei P20 Pro in good condition could land you £116.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review in brief

Costly - but easily the best phone in the world right now

Screen size: 6.4-inch | Resolution: 1440 X 3040 | Rear camera: 12 + 12 + 16MP | Front Camera: 10MP | Weight: 175g | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB/512/1000GB | External storage: Yes | Battery: 4100mAh

Massive infinity-O display

responsive in-screen fingerprint scanner

Triple cameras

Very expensive

The S10 Plus has a lot in common with the iPhone XS Max. They both carry some pretty costly price tags, but they really are the best of the best when it comes to the phone world.

Samsung really pushed the boat out with the new S10 series, removing bezels, adding a hole punch camera and throwing in three cameras. The S10 Plus is the fully formed version of this, having the biggest battery of the series, the strongest processor, the biggest screen but with all of that, the biggest price tag. If you want the best Samsung has, here it is.

Read TechRadar's Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals: FAQ

Should I get a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or go for the S20 range?

If you're considering the investment in the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus then you have likely heard that Samsung's latest trio of devices - the S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra - have now launched.

Obviously, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals will not be landing you a phone quite as powerful as something from the S20 range but it will be far far cheaper than Galaxy S20 deals.

Until the price of Samsung's latest goes down, we would suggest investing your money and time in the S10 Plus.

How does the S10 Plus compare to the S10 and S10e?

Of the three S10 devices, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is obviously the most powerful. It offers the largest display, the most powerful camera set-up, biggest battery - it's basically Plus in every kind of way.

But as is the case with most phone launches now, the three released devices are aimed at different price tags. Want the most powerful of the three and don't mind paying a little bit more? Then the S10 Plus will be for you. Don't mind a smaller screen, battery and general levels of power? investing your money in Samsung Galaxy S10 deals instead.

Are Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals worth the price?

When this handset first launched, the price tag was a little bit debatable but now, we'd actually say its a bit of a bargain. Until extremely recently, it was the best handset Samsung had made and we even saw it as the best smartphone in general!

And yet despite its power, design and general usability, we've seen contracts drop down into the £30/40 a month mark with ease and even some sub-£30 marks if you don't mind fronting a bit of cash upfront.

Even SIM-free prices have started to drop to some pretty impressive prices, with the likes of Amazon, Very and John Lewis frequently dropping the price.