The best Honor 20 Pro deals in August 2019

The Honor 20 Pro is here to win your affection with its camera prowess and reasonable price. Featuring a fantastic four-camera array, wide-angle lens and telephoto lens, your photos will be of the highest level with this device. And you're in the right place to discover how to get it for less with our guide to the best Honor 20 Pro deals.

Move past the shiny camera specs and Honor 20 Pro deals still present plenty of value for money. Pushing a large, vibrant LCD Full HD+ screen, a 4000mAh battery and 8GB RAM to power your phone through most tasks - the Honor 20 Pro is strong inside and out.

Of course, with the on going trade war between China and the US affecting both Huawei and Honor, the Google ban could be an issue that will affect you. But with tensions dying down, that now seems like less of an issue.

With affordable pricing from £25 a month upwards, this falls comfortably below most other flagships (like the Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung S10) while still matching them in specs and style. You can find all of the best prices currently available on this page, with all of the cheapest Honor 20 Pro deals and best offers for overall value.

SIM-free Honor 20 Pro deals

Got some spare cash lying around to get this device SIM-free? That makes sense, it can be a much more affordable way of getting a new smartphone in the long term and means you can pair it with a SIM only deal that works best for you.

So what should you expect to pay? Well this brand new device is dropping with an RRP of £549.95, making it relatively affordable in the world of high-end smartphones. So take a look at the contract deals above and the best SIM only prices to see what you could save.

Honor 20 Pro review in brief An affordable camera phone to take on Huawei SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.26-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | Weight: 182g | Rear camera: 48MP + 16MP + 8MP | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 4000mAh Reasons to Buy Fantastic four camera array Easy to use fingerprint scanner Large, impressive display Reasons to Avoid No headphone jack

Clearly, Honor has created a camera phone to take on the likes of Google and Huawei. It's all about flexing your camera skills, featuring a fantastic four-camera array, wide-angle lens and telephoto lens.

Backing up its camera prowess with a 4000mAh battery, stylish design, excellent screen ratio and a highly powerful processor, this is a top-notch phone, here to compete with the best of the market.

