The best Sony Xperia 5 deals in October 2019

For those people who can't get enough of films, gaming and TV there is a new phone in town that might be your perfect device - Sony Xperia 5 deals. The 21:9 ratio from Sony is a unique feature but is it right for you?

Well, if you're a film lover then yes this could well be the phone for you. Sony claims that the 21:9 ratio we mentioned is the ideal size for watching films and even playing games.

But with Sony Xperia 5 deals, it's not just a unique screen ratio you're investing in. With its 6.1 OLED screen, triple camera set-up and 3140mAh battery, this feels and looks like a premium phone from a company with a rich heritage in premium tech.

This will be a device that is especially enticing to those who prefer a more compact phone. It is one of those easy to hold handsets and unlike the trend a lot of phones are following, isn't all that big.

So if you're ready to find your ideal Sony Xperia 5 contract you're in the right place. We've tracked down all of the available Sony Xperia 5 deals out there right now and combined them in our comparison chart below.

Sony Xperia 5 review in brief A compact powerhouse from Sony SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2520 | Rear camera: 12 + 12MP + 12MP | Weight: 164g | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 3140mAh Reasons to Buy Strong specs Premium design 21:9 ratio is great for films and general use Reasons to Avoid No 3.55m headphone jack

There are a few features to love about this phone but most importantly is the screen ratio. At 21:9, this is the ideal handset for watching films, games and most other forms of media. Past the unusual screen ratio, the Sony Xperia 5 is rocking a large 3140mAh battery, a triple camera setup and even an IP68 rating.

Unlocked Sony Xperia 5 SIM-free deals

If you have the money to invest upfront, going SIM-free could be the better option. At a SIM-free price of £699.99, this falls on the slightly more affordable side of flagship phones but it still is nowhere near competing with budget phones.

With that in mind it is well worth tracking down some cheap SIM only deals to pair with this phone.