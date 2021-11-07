The best Simba mattress sales and discounts 2021: up to £1,752 off

The new Simba mattress sale is serving up big discounts on all of its innovative hybrid mattresses, including a huge 45% saving on mattress bundles. This is a fantastic deal if you want a pressure relieving Simba hybrid and new bedding. The Ultimate Sleep Bundle comes with a stylish bed base, and this is where you’ll find the best savings ahead of the Simba Black Friday sale – up to £1,752 off.

Don’t need a bundle? Then the best Simba mattress deal for you is a saving of 40% off any order worth £300 or more for new customers, reducing the starting price of these award-winning hybrids to £239.40 (was £399). You don’t need to plug in a discount code either as these pre-Black Friday savings are applied automatically.

Sleep specialist Simba made our best mattress guide because it offers breathable mattresses at a reasonable price and has won numerous awards for its hybrid mattress technology. There are plenty of Simba mattress deals available throughout the year, and with discounts of up to 45% off, now is a great time to buy if you don’t want to wait for a Black Friday mattress deal.

All of Simba’s sleep products are made with premium materials and they're 100% carbon-neutral too, making them an excellent choice if you’re focused on making your sleep as eco-friendly as possible.

The Simba warranty is 10 years and the 200-night risk-free mattress trial is nearly double that offered by some other top brands. If you change your mind during the trial, Simba will refund your money and collect the mattress.

Simba mattress sale: the best deals to shop

Image Simba mattress sale: 40% off orders worth £300 at Simba

Save up to £847.60 - You can use this discount on any product as long as your order comes to £300 or more. Use it on mattresses and you’ll save up to £847. Each Simba is supportive and breathable, though the Hybrid Pro Luxe is better for hot sleepers dealing with back pain. For most, the Hybrid Original is comfy without charging a premium. View Deal

Image Save 45% on bundles: was from £957 £526.35 at Simba

Save up to £1,752 - This is the best deal if you want a Simba plus bedding, and there are two bundles to pick from: The Hybrid Sleep Bundle (from £526.35) and The Ultimate Sleep Bundle (from £1,284.25). For a done-in-one purchase, The Ultimate Sleep Bundle comprises a bed base, your choice of hybrid, pillows, sheets, a duvet and a mattress protector. View Deal

Which Simba mattress should I choose?

Simba's mattress range includes three individual models: the Simba Hybrid (normally priced from £649 when there isn’t a sale running), the Simba Hybrid Pro (from £999), and the Simba Hybrid Luxe (from £1,169). All three hybrids are available to buy in a variety of sizes, including kids and European mattress sizes.

While these models become more tech-stacked the further up the price scale you go, they each offer good support for your back during sleep. And because they use foam and coils, Simba mattresses are more breathable than all-foam models.

Despite being the cheapest of the three, the 25cm deep Simba Hybrid is a multiple award-winner, and is a feast of 2,500 titanium Aerocoil springs, high-definition Simba-Pure foam and a breathable sleep surface.The best Simba mattress deal we’ve seen on this one recently is a 41% discount, so we’re hoping for something higher in the Simba Black Friday sale.

Next up is the Simba Hybrid Pro, a 28cm deep mattress that contains seven layers for additional support and comfort. Here you get 5,000 titanium Aerocoil springs, two deluxe spring-comfort layers, and temperature-regulating wool.

So it’s packing a lot more tech than the Hybrid and is the better choice of the two if you want more support, added pressure relief across key areas, and a little bounce. The biggest discount we spotted on this one recently was 41% off, equating to a saving of over £610 on the biggest size, making it one of the best mattress sales we have seen from Simba this year.

At the top of the range sits the Simba Hybrid Luxe. With a depth of 31cm, this ten-layer mattress is able to house up to 5,000 25mm titanium Aerocoil springs and 1,000 40mm springs, delivering the ultimate in bounce, spinal support and breathability. Add in three spring-comfort layers and a thermal-regulating bamboo wool layer, and the result is a sumptuous sleep oasis that would suit hot sleepers, and back and stomach snoozers.

Simba also makes a range of bedding, including a weighted blanket, pillows, a mattress protector, and sheets. It doesn't make any toppers though, so take a look at our best mattress toppers guide for expert recommendations.

1. Simba Hybrid mattress deals The best Simba mattress for hybrid tech on a tight budget Specifications Sizes: 9 (kids' to super-king) Depth: 25cm Turn: No Filling: Foam and springs Comfort: Medium-firm Trial: 200 nights Warranty: 10 years RRP: £399 – £1,109 Reasons to buy + Made with sustainably sourced materials + Breathable and comfy + Excellent range of sizes Reasons to avoid - Edge support could be better

12 industry awards tells you everything you need to know about the Simba Hybrid. Here's a medium-firm mattress that offers a high level of comfort and support at a cheaper price. This is the one we recommend to people who want to experience the benefits of a hybrid mattress (good back support, cooler sleep) but don’t have a big budget to play with.

In the Simba mattress sale, you can normally pick up a double size Hybrid Original for £743.40 (was £1,239). That’s very competitive compared to similar hybrids, though it doesn’t quite beat the best Nectar mattress sales in terms of sheer value for money.

The Simba Hybrid original comprises five layers including a soft and breathable sleep surface, and a layer of open-cell Simba-Pure foam that's designed to keep you cool at night. A spring-comfort layer contains 2,500 patented titanium Aerocoil springs, which works with a layer of high-definition Simba-Pure foam with edge support. Keeping all of that in place is a zoned Simba-Pure support base.



Prices for the Simba Hybrid range from £399 for a kids' mattress (now £239.40 in the Simba mattress sale) to £1,109 for a super-king (£665.40). Simba regularly offers this mattress at a discount. For example, last year the UK company slashed a massive 50% off the price as part of its Amazon Prime Day sale, and there were also huge savings to be made in the 2020 Simba Black Friday sale – you can read more about that further down the page.

2. Simba Hybrid Pro mattress deals A deeper Simba mattress for enhanced support and pressure relief Specifications Sizes: 7 (single to super-king) Depth: 28cm Turn: No Filling: Foam and springs Comfort: Medium-firm Trial: 200 nights Warranty: 10 years RRP: £999 – £1,519 Reasons to buy + 5,000 springs for added comfort + Relieves pressure across the back and hips + Wool layer regulates heat during sleep Reasons to avoid - You want a softer mattress

The Simba Hybrid Pro features seven carefully engineered layers that amount to a generous overall depth of 28cm. Helping you to drift away into a restful slumber are a soft, breathable sleep surface, complimented by a heat-regulating wool layer.

Whereas the Hybrid Original packed in an admirable 2,500 coils, the Pro doubles down on comfort by housing over 5,000 patented titanium Aerocoil springs, open-cell. Those combined with high-definition Simba-Pure foam layers, plus a zoned Simba-Pure support base, mean you can expect higher levels of spinal support and full body comfort.

Prices for the Simba Hybrid Pro range from £999 for a single (when not in the Simba mattress sale) to £1,519 for a super-king (now £911.40). Like the Simba Hybrid, the Pro model is regularly offered at a discount. In September it was on sale for 35% off, while the best deal we’ve seen on it recently would have saved you 41% if you were a new customer.

We’d be surprised to see anything less than 35% off during the Simba Black Friday sale, but the current 40% off (45% when buying the Hybrid Pro are part of a bundle) is great value if you need a new mattress urgently. With its combination of quality and value, it's no wonder this medium-firm mattress scores five stars on the Simba site, generated from over 93,000 user reviews.

3. Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress deals The best Simba mattress technology money can buy Specifications Sizes: 4 (single to super king) Depth: 31cm Turn: No Filling: Foam and springs Comfort: Medium-firm Trial: 200 nights Guarantee: 10 years RRP: £1,169 – £2,119 Reasons to buy + 10 layers for unbeatable all-body comfort + 6,000 springs for maximum pressure relief + Heat-regulating bamboo wool layer Reasons to avoid - Perhaps too firm for lightweight bodies

Simba's top-of-the-range mattress promises a truly indulgent sleep experience, with ten layers nestled inside this 31cm deep hybrid. The Simba Hybrid Luxe features a soft, hypoallergenic knitted cover, a layer of heat-regulating bamboo wool, a total of 6,000 patented titanium Aerocoil springs, plus three Simba-Pure foam layers for the ultimate in body-cradling bliss. Out of the three, this is the best Simba mattress for hot sleepers and anyone dealing with night sweats and hot flashes.

There are two layers of 2,500 coils at the top of the Hybrid Luxe to ensure the mattress responds fast to each move you make in bed, keeping you comfy and relieving pressure through a range of sleeping positions. From our analysis of user reviews, back and stomach sleepers seem to enjoy it the most, and people with heavier bodies felt noticeable support and cradling without sinking too far in.

Prices for the Simba Hybrid Luxe range from £1,169 for a single (now £701.40 in the Simba mattress sale) to £2,119 for a super king. Seeing as the Hybrid Luxe was only launched in 2021, it's too early to say whether Simba will offer regular discounts on it but we expect so. We have already spotted deals offering between 35% and 41% off, so keep your eyes peeled for Simba Black Friday deals on this one.

Do you need a Simba mattress discount code?

When shopping directly with the brand, you do not need to input any Simba mattress discount codes. If you see any of the hybrids for sale on authorised third party retailer websites then you may need to enter a promo code depending on the terms and conditions published by that specific retailer.

On the Simba website, all you need to do is simply choose the hybrid you want and you’ll clearly see the before and the discounted price listed on the screen. So when you head to checkout, your 40% discount will automatically have been taken off the standard price for you.

Simba Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals 2021: what we expect

Many leading UK mattress brands take part in the holiday shopping season, and the Simba Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is a particular highlight for anyone searching for a top-rated yet cheap hybrid mattress.

Last year, Simba reduced all of its mattresses by 35%, but this is an evergreen discount from the brand, which means that right now we’re seeing pricing that’s better than the previous Simba mattress Black Friday sale.

In 2019, the manufacturer slashed 40% off its hybrid bundles, so, again, the biggest discounts we’ve seen in recent years are now live on the site. The best deal so far this year was a 41% saving for new customers, so we hope that the Simba Black Friday deals serve up at least that or an even higher saving.

We’ll be updating this guide with the latest cheapest prices as and when they become available, so bookmark the page if you are just at the research stage and aren’t ready to buy just yet.

