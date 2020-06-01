The best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals in June 2020

Samsung Galaxy S9 deals are now by no stretch one of Samsung's newest devices. In fact, with the trio of S20 handsets, a range of S10 devices, a few 'A' series options and the newest Note device, the S9 finds itself a good few miles back.

Editor's Pick Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Limited Time Offer Samsung Galaxy S9 (Blue) Our rating: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Network: O2

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

10GB data

Colour: Blue upfront £19.99 £26 /mth Free Delivery View Deal at Mobile Phones Direct

But, while that may sound like bad news its actually the complete opposite. With all of these new offers there are a host of incredibly cheap Samsung Galaxy S9 deals currently available.

If you want to even cheaper on a Galaxy phone then we suggest going for a Samsung Galaxy S8 deal but if you're willing to pay a bit more for a newer greater device you're in the right place.

You can compare Galaxy S9 deals and get the best data, call and text allowance for for your needs using our daily refreshed comparison chart. Or scroll down to our handpicked S9 deals below to see which are the hot ones you should take advantage of now.

And for the lowdown on the fantastic flagship phone from Samsung, scroll even further for our whistle-stop review below (or just head to our Samsung Galaxy S9 review here). The Galaxy S9 is certainly a great phone, now use our chart to compare deals and get a great price...

Samsung Galaxy S9 review

Incremental upgrade with one hell of a camera

Screen size: 5.8-inches | Resolution: QHD+ | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 163g | OS: Android 8 Oreo | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | External storage: microSD up to 400GB | Battery: 3000mAh

Incredible camera

Convenient finger scanner

Improvement on the astonishing S8...

...but not by much

Augmented reality not fully realised

So it's finally here, and our general impressions are predictably positive. The Samsung Galaxy S9 is really all about the camera, with most of the unveiling ceremony concentrating on the improvements that have been made to the front and rear snappers. It comes out of the box running off Android's latest Oreo operating system and a new chipset should make your using experience as swift as possible. We only wish it improved on the Galaxy S8 more...

Read TechRadar's Samsung Galaxy S9 review