The best Samsung Galaxy S7 deals in June 2020

Editor's Pick Galaxy S7 Limited Time Offer Samsung Galaxy S7 (32GB Black) Network: O2

32GB phone

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

3GB data

Colour: Black upfront £39.99 £27 /mth View Deal at Carphone Warehouse

The Samsung Galaxy S7 may now be over two years old but it is by no means a bad device. In fact, the Samsung Galaxy S7 is a great handset for bargain hunters. You've probably seen the insanely-great Samsung Galaxy S9 or Note 9 or even Samsung's newest Galaxy S10, but then also seen the prices and decided to see what else is on offer. Bag a Galaxy S7 deal and you'll get a fantastic phone for a reasonable price.

2016's Galaxy S7 - together with the bigger S7 Edge - is still a very good handset in its own right, sharing a lot of the battery management power and camera smarts from its successor the Galaxy S8. You can see a potted review under our top handpicked deals below and it's soooooo much cheaper than the newer Samsung smartphones.

You can easily get away with bills in the low twenties. Or, if you're prepared to part with around £50 at the outset, you can even get them below the £20 mark. And big data deals now come cheap, too. Excellent value when you consider that the S7 used to be one of the best phones around. You will notice though that the majority of deals still going for this device are on EE, it seems to have knocked all other competing networks off the list.

Also consider: Galaxy S7 Edge deals | Galaxy S9 deals | Galaxy S8 deals | Galaxy Note 8 deals | iPhone deals | Best SIM only deals | Galaxy S7 review

Check out all of the best Samsung mobile phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S7 review

Still a serious contender in the world of flagships but with a lower price

Screen size: 5.5-inches | Resolution: 1440 x 2560 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 157g | OS: Android 7 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 3600mAh

Dazzling screen

Huge power

Fantastic camera

Easily picks up fingerprints

The Galaxy S6 definitely left some room for improvement and, thankfully, Samsung tinkered and tweaked the design to make one heck of a successor. The Galaxy S7 is iterative perfection - it doesn't reinvent the wheel, but Samsung clearly listened to the feedback and criticism to create a stand-out device.

Read TechRadar's full Samsung Galaxy S7 review