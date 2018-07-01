The best OnePlus 5T deals in July 2018

The OnePlus 5T is a phone that might look like an incremental upgrade, but there are some real pluses (forgive the pun) that make this a phone to look out for. And OnePlus 5T deals are only a tad more expensive than those of its predecessor.

For your money you're getting a cheaper phone than many of the top handsets on the market, but with up to 8GB of RAM and the latest Qualcomm chipset you can see it doesn't skimp on power. The AMOLED technology on the front of the OnePlus 5T has been extended over its predecessors - that means you're getting an 18:9 display in the mix. The cameras have been upgraded on this new 'T' model from OnePlus 5, which bring a stronger image, and battery life has received something of a boost too.

If all that sounds pretty tempting and you want to grab a contract deal, then O2 has exclusivity in the UK. Head straight to the O2 website or take a look below at the best prices currently available. And they may be about to get even cheaper, with talk of a new OnePlus 6 just around the corner...

If you're a student, then there's good news for you, too. OnePlus is offering you a 10% discount on your new OnePlus 5 through StudentBeans. Check out the details and claim on the OnePlus website.

OnePlus 5T review in brief

Easily the most impressive OnePlus phone we've seen since its debut

Release date: November 2017 | Weight: 162g | Dimensions: 156.1 x 75 x 7.3 mm | OS: Android 7.1 | Screen size: 6-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | CPU: Snapdragon 835 | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 3,300mAh | Rear camera: 20MP + 16MP | Front camera: 16MP

Premium design and feel

Improved camera

Only Full HD display

Still on the pricier side for OnePlus

The OnePlus 5T takes the power and design of the OnePlus 5 and adds to it smartly. The 18:9, 6-inch screen on the front is more immersive and still uses AMOLED technology.

To achieve a lower price point some corners have been cut, but they're not as severe as you may think. There's no QHD resolution display, stereo speakers, expandable storage or standout camera, but what you do get is a highly capable Android smartphone that more often than not outperforms its price bracket.

Read TechRadar's full OnePlus 5T review