The best Huawei P20 deals in July 2018

Huawei's first phone release of 2018 is here in the form of the P20 and it has created a lot of buzz. The mobile phone manufacturer that's keeping the likes of Apple and Samsung on their toes has produced another worthy contender - and we can tell you what all the best Huawei P20 deals are. You can now get this phone for less than £18 per month - so the same kind of ballpark as the iPhone SE!

To see what you get for your cash head to the bottom of this page where our initial hands on Huawei P20 review is summarised. You'll see all the crucial specifications - with the 4GB of RAM, 3,400mAh battery and 128GB storage by default all catching the eye.

Considering you'd struggle to find Samsung Galaxy S9 and iPhone 8 deals for less than £40 per month on release, the Huawei P20 prices we're seeing so far are stunning. In fact, they're not a million miles off the best prices for last year's Huawei flagship phone, the Huawei P10.

You can use our interactive comparison chart to line up your perfect Huawei P20 deal - whether you need big data or just want to pay as little as possible. And if you only want the handset without committing to a contract, we'll tell you the price and who's stocking it.

Unlocked Huawei P20 SIM-free deals

Priced at £599 for a SIM-free P20 handset, you might be able to save a few pounds by buying it outright and then shoving in one of our best SIM only deals. They start at less than a fiver per month and give much more flexibility than getting locked into a contract.

Our unlocked P20 comparison table below shows you some of the stockists that are selling the new Huawei handset.

Huawei P20 hands on review in brief

Decent upgrade with an affordable price tag

Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2240 | Rear camera: 12MP | OS: Android 8.1 Oreo | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 3400mAh

Powerful chipset

Attractive glass design

Not a huge update of the P10

Headphone jack's gone

Ever since last year's Huawei P10 offered only an incremental upgrade to Huaweis of days gone by, we've been looking forward to its successor. The P20 still doesn't seem to make massive strides forward, but there are some significant improvements worthy of note.

For starters, there's the design. The P20 sports a delicious glass back, which puts it in the same league as more costly smartphones in respect to looks alone. We're not thrilled that the headphone jack has been cruelly removed, but the 128GB default onboard storage is more than distraction enough. The LCD display's multitude of pixels should make for super sharp images. And while the main camera is roughly the same as the P10's, we're more interested in news of the 24MP selfie shooter on the front.

All very impressive - until you compare it to the new Huawei P20 Pro, that is...

Read TechRadar's hands on Huawei P20 review