The best Fitbit Charge 3 prices and deals in October 2018

The new Fitbit Charge 3 prices are rolling in now and we expect this fitness tracker to be another big seller. Even before the discounted Fitbit Charge 3 deals arrive, the new fitness tracker is fantastic value for money given the range, and quality, of the tech inside. They're easily the most fashionable trackers on the market too - there's a reason all the third-party manufacturers are trying to rip off Fitbit's designs.

We don't expect any drastic reductions on the Fitbit Charge 3 price this close to the early October release date, but things could well get a little spicy in the coming weeks as we get nearer to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. That being said, retailers are usually keen to appear at the top of price comparison charts like the ones you'll find below, so we may start to see them snipe a few dollars, pounds and euros off prices just to get your attention. We're happy to wait and let them get on with it; after all, RRP is kind of a dirty word around here. If those prices are being a bit stubborn for your liking though, why not check out the latest prices on the older Charge 2 or other models in the range over on our main Fitbit deals roundup.

The Fitbit Charge 3 improves again on the already excellent Charge 2. The thinner design with softer angles on all sides make it a more comfortable wear. You get a proper touchscreen this time around rather than a tap-to-cycle one too. The Charge 3 is waterproof up to 50m, meaning it's absolutely fine to wear while swimming and it has tracking features to use while you do. Add in a heart-rate tracker, multiple apps for loads of different sports and a seven-day charge time (compared to five on the previous model) and the Fitbit Charge 3 prices start to look like excellent value for money.

The standard Fitbit Charge 3 is currently available in two colour schemes. One tracker comes with a graphite aluminium case with a black strap, while another option goes for a rose gold tracker with a blue grey strap. You can usually view both options on the same page at most retailers. The standard Fitbit Charge 3 will be released October 7.

Fitbit isn't averse to creating a special edition for its products, just like Apple and its smartwatches, or Ubisoft and its insane number of special editions for an Assassin's Creed game. Thankfully, there's not much to get confused about with the Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition. The difference between the regular and Special Edition Fitbit Charge 3 involve prices, wrist strap options and Fitbit Pay.

As you can tell via our price comparison, the Fitbit Charge 3 Special edition prices are more expensive, namely thanks to the additional tech inside powering Fitbit Pay. This allows you to make contactless payments at select stores (with the icon to the left), which can be handy for buying a bottle of water while out for a run. However, it actually depends if your bank supports Fitbit Pay transactions too. UK coverage is seriously poor at the time of writing, but there seem to be loads of options in the USA. You can check your country's options via the official list.

The other difference you've probably noticed already are the different straps. One option is a sporty silicon strap in white with a graphite-coloured tracker. We're quite taken with the other model which comes with a woven lavender strap and a rose gold tracker. The Fitbit Charge 3 Special Editions are set for release on October 29 in the UK and November 1 in the US according to some retailers, although Fitbit hasn't released a date officially.