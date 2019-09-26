The cheapest Amazon Echo Buds prices and deals in September 2019

The September 25 Amazon Hardware event announced 14 new devices, which included the highly anticipated Echo Buds. The Amazon Echo Buds are available for pre-order today and will be officially released on October 30. While the wireless earbuds are only available at Amazon, we'll continue to monitor other retailers so we can show you the best Echo Buds prices and deals.



The Amazon Echo Buds deliver a premium audio experience with Active Noise Reduction Technology that was developed by Bose. The smart earbuds feature an advanced microphone that allows you hands-free access to Amazon Alexa. This means you can ask Alexa to skip songs, adjust the volume, make calls, ask questions, and more.

The Echo Buds provide up to five hours of battery life on a single charge and a further 15 hours with the charging case. The sweat-resistant earbuds also come in three different sizes, ensuring a secure and comfortable fit.



The best part about the Amazon Echo Buds might be the price. The affordable earbuds are on pre-order sale for $129.99 in the US and coming soon to the UK for £119.99. Apple's wireless earbuds first retailed for $160, which means Amazon's Echo Buds are $30 cheaper than the AirPods price. We've listed the current Echo Buds offers below and will continue to update this page when more become available. We're hoping that come Black Friday we'll see some enticing discounts on the Amazon earbuds.

Amazon Echo Buds prices and deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Echo Buds

Alexa powered earbuds

Weight: 7.6 grams | Battery Life: 5 hours | Connection: Wireless | Bluetooth: 5.0 | Noise Cancellation: Yes | IPX rating: IPX4 (earbuds only)

Built-in Alexa voice assistant

Active noise cancellation by Bose

Cheaper than AirPods

You can pre-order the Amazon Echo Buds in the US for $129.99, and the earbuds will be officially released on October 30. If you're in the UK, the Echo Buds will be priced at £119.99 and will be available to pre-order soon.



The wireless earbuds produce powerful audio and feature Bose Active Noise Reduction technology. The Amazon earbuds include advanced microphones that allow you hands-free access to Alexa so you can stream music, make calls, and ask questions completely hands-free. The Echo Buds offer five hours of battery life on a single charge and a further 15 hours of battery life with the charging case.

Learn more about Amazon's earbuds with our hands on Amazon Echo Buds review.



See more new devices with our guide to the Amazon 2019 hardware event: the 14 new devices and how to buy them.



Shop more earbud deals with our roundup of the best cheap wireless headphone deals that are happening now.