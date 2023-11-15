Lenovo Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

How long do Lenovo orders take? How long it takes to have something arrive depends on what you’re ordering. Like Dell, some of Lenovo's stock is made to order. That means it can take up to two weeks to receive your purchase. In other cases, especially products on sale, the item can be sent out the next day. The Lenovo site also has a dedicated ready to ship section if you need an item that arrives as quickly as possible. Once shipped, the majority of products take between three and six days to arrive. Before ordering, you can check the dispatch time by looking at the item in question on Lenovo's website. The company is quite upfront with how long something takes to arrive, outside of exceptional circumstances.

Where is Lenovo shipped from? Shipping locations vary depending on what you're buying. Some items are built and shipped from China while others are available more directly. Ultimately, it doesn't really matter to you as the shipping lead time is what's important. Keep an eye on if the item in question will be shipped in 1-2 business days or longer, and react accordingly.

When is the Lenovo sale? Like most retailers, Lenovo has sales throughout the year. These can include back to school sales, Black Friday, Easter, summer, and mostly any other time that Lenovo wants an excuse for a sale. It's worth checking back regularly to see what's out there but if you happen to be considering a purchase near a major holiday, wait until then if you can.

Can I get a refund from Lenovo? Lenovo offers a 14-day money-back guarantee on all its products. It starts from the day your order is delivered. If you wish to return the item within that length of time, there are no restocking fees or shipping and handling fees. Just contact customer services to provide the return reason, your order number, product number and relevant serial number to start the returns process.

Hints and Tips

Use the Lenovo education store: If you're a student or teacher, you can access the Lenovo education store. That means a minimum discount of 10% off laptops and desktop PCs with 20% off monitors and accessories. There are also exclusive deals, early access sale entry, and gift bundles that you can check out so it's one of the better educational discounts.

Sign up for the Lenovo newsletter: Sign up for the Lenovo newsletter and you get 10% off your next purchase. You'll also receive news of sales ahead of other people and learn about new products faster too.

Sign up for My Lenovo Rewards: Lenovo has its own reward scheme with up to 9% back in rewards depending on what you're purchasing. Every 1000 points you earn is £1 and according to Lenovo, it adds up fast. With no minimum spend and birthday rewards, along with multiplier bonus events, it's worth keeping an eye on. That's particularly the case if you buy regularly from Lenovo. Each product tells you how much you can earn in reward points.

Check the Lenovo outlet deals: Lenovo has an outlet site with reboxed or refurbished items. These products are typically returns but they have Lenovo's standard warranty and they've been checked out to ensure they're still excellent quality. There can be substantial discounts on products if you don't mind not being the original owner but close enough.

See if you're eligible for a discount: Lenovo discounts aren't solely for students. It also has a discount scheme for apprentices and 16-26 year olds. Alongside that is a senior discount for over 55s. In all cases, you'll need to sign up to the site and verify your eligibility but it's worth putting the effort in.