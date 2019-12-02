Cyber Monday laptop deals 2019: the best deals on laptops for all budgets

The Cyber Monday deals are rolling in, including huge savings on laptops for every budget. Some of the best laptops in the world have been given serious price cuts, including some sought-after Apple MacBooks.

To save you the trouble of browsing through every retailer's site, we've done the hard work for you and rounded up all the very best deals from around the web, right here.

We've curated a big list of laptops and their discounts across the US and UK, and we will continue to update the list throughout the whole of Cyber Monday. So you may want to bookmark this page if you're keen on finding the laptop of your dreams.

Our experts have carefully hand-picked these Cyber Monday laptop deals to ensure that only worthwhile ones are included – so you can buy a laptop on Cyber Monday safe in the knowledge that you're getting a brilliant price for a brilliant device.

Top 5 Cyber Monday laptop deals right now

Cheap laptop Cyber Monday deals

US deals

Acer Aspire 1 15.6-inch laptop: $249 $149 at Walmart

This is easily one of the cheapest laptops Walmart is selling, though unlike some of its sub-$100 laptops, this is actually worth getting. Acer has made a very good budget laptop, and while the specs aren't amazing, it's fine for doing a spot of web browsing on.View Deal

Asus VivoBook 15.6-inch laptop: $349 $269 at Walmart

Walmart has knocked $80 off this slimline laptop. It's not the most powerful machine, with an AMD R3 CPU and just 4GB of RAM, but if you keep your expectations in check, you'll find this a decent little laptop for light browsing and day to day tasks.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6-inch laptop: $549.99 $379 at Walmart

This impressively light and thin Walmart laptop comes with some great specs, including an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD, all with $160 discount as well! View Deal

Acer Aspire 5, 15.6-inch laptop: $529 $399 at Walmart

You can snag the Acer Aspire laptop on sale for $399 at Walmart. The 15.6-inch laptop provides 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an 8th gen Intel Core i5-8250U processor.

View Deal

HP 15 Pale Gold 15.6-inch laptop: $599.99 $399 at Walmart

This is another great Walmart laptop deal in time with the retailer knocking a hefty amount off this powerful laptop with 8GB RAM, Intel Core i5 processor and a speedy 256GB SSD. It also has a long battery life of up to 12 hours.View Deal

HP 15 Graphite Mist 15.6-inch laptop: $559.99 $399 at Walmart

Get over $100 off the HP 15 Graphite Mist laptop from Walmart. It has a touchscreen display, 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, and 1TB storage. RAM is a little on the low side at 4GB, but it also has 16GB of Intel Optane memory to make this a speedy little laptop indeed.View Deal

HP Pavilion 15z Touch Laptop: $1,299.99 $449.99 at HP

For a limited time, you can get the HP Pavilion 15z Touch Laptop on sale for $429.99. The touchscreen laptop features a 15.6-inch HD touch display, and packs 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad L340 15.6-inch laptop: $749.99 $589 at Walmart

Get a great saving on this great budget gaming laptop, with an Intel Core i5 processor, GeForce GTX 1050 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. This is a great price for a laptop that's ideal for playing indie games, and it can even play modern blockbuster games, with a bit of tweaking.View Deal

HP ENVY x360 Laptop: $1,049.99 $629.99 at HP

You can get the powerful HP Envy x360 15t touch laptop on sale for $649.99. The convertible laptop features a 15-inch touch display and packs 8GB of RAM, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and 256GB of storage.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i3, 8GB, 128GB: $959 $599 at Best Buy

This is the entry-level version of Microsoft’s 2-in-1 with a 10th-gen Core i3 processor in the platinum color (silver by any other name) bundled with the Type Cover which comes in black. You get $360 knocked off the price.View Deal

UK deals

Lenovo V155-15API AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB, 256GB: £457.11 £349.95 at eBuyer

This is a good budget laptop with some decent specs for the price, which is now £107 cheaper thanks to eBuyer's Cyber Monday deals. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, this is a great choice for students or anyone looking for an affordable laptop for day-to-day use.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM: £599 £399 at Currys

Save a huge £200 off this great all-round laptop from Dell. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, this ia a top laptop for day-to-day use. At this impressively low price, it's also more tempting than ever.View Deal

Acer Aspire 3 15.6in laptop: £499.99 £399.99 at Argos

Many of the laptops in the Cyber Monday sales are pretty under-powered, but the Acer Aspire 3 is one with the grunt to serve you well as an everyday workhorse. With 8GB RAM, 2TB storage and an Intel Core i5 processor, this is a thoroughly respectable device. Knock £100 off and it's a very sensible buy indeed.

View Deal

HP 14-dk0008na 14-inch laptop: £569 £399 at AO.com

Save a whopping £170 on this 14-inch HP laptop featuring a 512GB SSD, full HD screen and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor with 8GB of RAM. Plus you get an Office 365 Personal subscription for a year. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad S145-15IWL Intel Core i75, 8GB RAM: £529 £399 at Currys

While there is a cheaper model of the IdeaPad S14 on sale for Curry's v event, it only comes with 4GB of RAM, which we think is a bit too low for most people, so go for this version instead. It ups the RAM to 8GB, has a Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB SSD for £130 off.View Deal

Acer Extensa 15, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £699.97 £449.97 at Box

This is a great deal on an cheap laptop that's great for day-to-day use. Box has knocked £250 off the price of Acer's 15-inch laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a roomy 512GB SSD.View Deal

HP 250 G7 Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM: £569 £449.97 at Laptops Direct

Save £100 off this great mid-range laptop. The Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB of RAM keeps this 15.6-inch laptop feeling nice and fast, and it's got a decent selection of ports that makes it a great affordable productivity laptop.View Deal

HP Pavilion 14-ce3501sa Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM: £649 £499 at Currys

This version of the HP Pavillion 14 will get you a great all-round device with a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD – all for £150 off the usual price.View Deal

HP Pavilion 14-ce3504sa Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM: £649 £499 at Currys

This is a great HP laptop from Currys, which knocks £150 off the price of the 14-inch Pavilion. It comes with a 10th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and 32GB Intel Optane memory. It's a great all-rounder.View Deal

Asus 14 R424FA-EK109R Core i5, 8GB RAM: £749 £519.97 at Laptops Direct

This is a great deal that knocks a hefty chunk off the price of a 14-inch laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. This makes it a great all-round laptop that will give you a speedy Windows 10 experience.View Deal

HP 15s-fq1512sa Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM: £679 £529 at Currys

This excellent 15-inch HP laptop has had a £150 price cut. It comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB of RAM, so this is a powerful laptop for work and studying on.View Deal

Lenovo V130-15IKB Core i5, 8GB RAM: £703 £529.97 at Laptops Direct

Save a nice £174 off this good all-rounder from Lenovo that comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p screen, 8GB RAM and Intel Core i5 processor. That CPU is a 7th gen model, so it's showing its age a bit, but does the job for day-to-day tasks. This laptop also comes with a DVD-RW drive - a bit of a rarity these days.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 5000, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB: £668.99 £579 at Dell

Save a decent £90 off this great mid-range laptop from Dell. Ideal for working on and browsing the internet, it comes with a new 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM and a 15.6-inch screen.

View Deal

Asus UX333 Zenbook | 13-inch | i5 processor: £799 £599 at Amazon

After an ultra-thin laptop? The Asus Zenbook range is sleek, lightweight, and brilliantly fast for all your tasks and needs. This model comes with a speedy Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and silver/rose gold styling.

View Deal

Lenovo L340 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM: £699.99 £599.99 at Argos

Argos has knocked £100 off this gaming laptop, with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 1TB hard drive (plus a 128GB SSD for Windows). It's a great all-rounder, and is available for same-day pickup at many Argos stores. Why wait for delivery?

View Deal

HP Pavilion 14-ce3506sa Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX250: £949 £649 at Currys

Currys has knocked a huge £300 off the most powerful version of the HP Pavilion 14, with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. It also features an Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card, which can handle a bit of light gaming as well.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 730 Core i5 1080p: £899.99 £649.97 at eBuyer

Save over £200 on this brilliant convertible laptop that allows the screen to be flipped back and used like a tablet. This model comes with an Intel Core i5-8265U processor, 1080p display, 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM.View Deal

Dell G3 15 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB: £918.99 £699 at Dell

This solid entry-level gaming laptop has received a £219.99 price cut in today's Dell Mega Deals sale. With a 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it's a dependable portable that'll also make a great everyday workhorse.

View Deal

Surface Pro 7 i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD and TypeCover: £923 £708 at Microsoft

Build this bundle with a Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD and select a TypeCover and you can save £215 on your Surface Pro 7 deal. This configuration is perfect for powering through a range of everyday tasks and more demanding multi-tasking workflows with ease, taking advantage of a range of Surface-specific features.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 14 7000 Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB: £1,068.99 £799 at Dell

Today's Dell Mega Deals sale also cuts a huge £369.99 off this powerful Inspiron 14. With a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, it'll make light work of everyday tasks and look amazing while doing so.

View Deal

Surface Pro 7 i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and TypeCover: £2,193 £968.99 at Microsoft

Choose this mid-range configuration for a more powerful processor, more RAM, and a bigger SSD for all-round stronger performance. If you're going to be switching between a larger range of high-powered apps and want a smooth experience with each of them, you'll want to take a look at models that meet at least this specification. You can also upgrade to 16GB of RAM for just £1,208.98 all-in.

View Deal

Chromebook Cyber Monday deals

US deals

HP Chromebook 14: $249 $119 at Best Buy

Want an incredibly cheap laptop that doesn't suck? Then this Chromebook is the one for you. At just $119, this is a brilliant choice for kids, students or just as a general laptop for browsing on. Also comes with three months of Disney+ as well.

View Deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 11.6-inch Convertible Laptop: $299 $229 at Walmart

Save $70 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 at Walmart. The convertible laptop includes 4GB of RAM and provides a 10-hour battery life.

View Deal

UK deals

Lenovo IdeaPad S330 Chromebook: £219.99 £169.99 at Argos

This 14in Chromebook certainly isn't the most powerful laptop around, with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, but with this Cyber Monday deal, its price is tough to beat. Lenovo itself sells this Chromebook for £200, but Argos has undercut it by a cheeky £30.

View Deal

Gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals

US deals

Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop: $1,199.99 $959.99 at Lenovo

Lenovo has a capable gaming laptop on sale for Cyber Monday, with the Legion Y540. This discounted model packs an Intel Core i7-9750H processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processor to power the Full HD gaming experience. It also has ample room for games on its 256GB SSD and 1TB hard drive.

View Deal

MSI GL65: $899 $699 at Walmart

Here's an affordable gaming laptop ready for Esports. It pairs an Intel Core i5-9300H with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processor, which should have just the right amount of juice for games like Fortnite and CS:GO on its Full HD display.

View Deal

MSI GL73: $799 $699 at Newegg

If you want an affordable laptop that will let you get your game on, here's one. The MSI GL73 in this deal comes kitted with an Intel Core i5-9300H and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti. That's a pairing that should handle popular Esports games well.View Deal

MSI GL65: $1,299 $999.99 at Micro Center

This deal will give you a well balanced gaming laptop for a hair under a grand. It has a six-core Intel Core i7-9750H processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti for smooth gaming performance on its 15.6-inch, 120Hz, Full HD display. It also packs a 1TB SSD.

View Deal

Asus ROG Strix gaming laptop: $1,299 $899 at Walmart

If you're after a gaming laptop, then this is an incredible deal from Walmart, which knocks a huge $400 off the price of this mid-range beast. You get a 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

MSI GL75: $1,299 $1,049 at B&H

This big, 17.3-inch gaming laptop is a heavy lifter. It packs a six-core Intel Core i7-9750H processor paired with 16GB of RAM, and the Full HD, 144Hz display panel is run by an Nvidia Geforce GTX 1660 Ti graphics processor for smooth gaming.

View Deal

Omen by HP 15-inch gaming laptop: $1,399 $949 at Walmart

Not only has Walmart cut the price of this excellent gaming laptop, with an Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GTX 1660Ti GPU and 16GB of RAM, but it's also included a headset and mouse as well - worth $100.View Deal

MSI GP65 Leopard: $1,699 $1,489 at Newegg

It's only fitting that a gaming computer named after a beast would have the power of one. The combination of an Intel Core i7-9750H with 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics processor will deliver excellent visuals on the Full HD, 144Hz display.

View Deal

MSI GS75 Stealth laptop: $1,999 $1,549 from Mobile Advance

This is a highly capable gaming laptop thanks to the Intel Core i7-8750H, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 2060 graphics card. The 17.3-inch display also runs at 144Hz for smooth gameplay. View Deal

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX701: $3,299 $2,499.99 at Amazon

Gaming laptops are expensive, especially when they're thin and light like the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701. This portable gaming machine is packed with RTX 2080 graphics and a 1TB SSD so you can store all your favorite games. Plus, you can save $800. View Deal

UK deals

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650: £918.99 £699 at Dell

With a price cut of £219, the Dell G3 15 is one of the best budget gaming laptops money can buy right now, especially at its new low price of £699. It's great for playing games at medium settings. View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540-15IRH, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1660TI: £1099.99 £899.99 at Very

This mid-range beast from Lenovo features an i5-9300H processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD and 1TB HD. This will handle pretty much any modern game, and it's on offer at a great price.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502DU 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £1,199.99 £929 at Amazon

This slimline Asus laptop is now more affordable than ever thanks to a £270 price cut, dropping it below a grand. For the money you get an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU, AMD Ryzen R7-3750H processor and 8GB RAM.View Deal

Asus TUF FX505DV, AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, RTX 2060: £1,249.99 £998.99 at Scan

Powered by a Ryzen 7 3750H processor, and with 16GB memory and a 512GB SSD, this is a formidable machine. With a £200 saving, this is an absolute steal, and a perfect gaming laptop for people who want power without having to pay stupid amounts.

Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti: £1,999 £1,749 at Currys

Save £250 on this 4K OLED laptop featuring an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. The stunning OLED screen is almost worth the price on its own.

Gigabyte AERO 15 Classic, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 2060: £1,999 £1,749 at Currys

Save a cool £250 on this high-spec'd laptop featuring an i7-9750H processor, 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM

Razer Blade 15 (2019) Advanced, Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070: £2,115.30 £1,899.97 at Box

Save £216 on the world's smallest 15.6-inch gaming laptop. Featuring a svelte 144Hz edge-to-edge display, RTX 2070 graphics, 6-core i7 CPU and 16GB RAM, this is not to be trifled with.

Asus Zephyrus GX531, Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, RTX 2080: £3,500 £2,677.80 at Amazon

Save 23% on this 240Hz gaming laptop with i7 processor, GeForce RTX 2080 8GB graphics and 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD. This is an incredibly powerful laptop that's also thin and light. Limited stockView Deal

MacBook Cyber Monday deals

US deals

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) 128GB | $1,299 $1,099 at Best Buy

Best Buy have cut $200 off this 13-inch MacBook Pro. The laptop comes with a quad-core 8th generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD to keep things running smoothly. If you're looking for a bigger SSD at a similar price, check out the 2018 model further down the page.



View Deal

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) 256GB | $1,499 $1,199 at Best Buy

If you're looking to expand your storage to get a little more power out of your new MacBook Pro, this model offers a 256GB SSD and is $300 cheaper at Best Buy this week. You'll be able to start using your Pro for what it was made for at this spec - powerful programs running seamlessly together.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 15-inch (2019) 256GB | $2,399 $1,999 at B&H

You can grab this middle of the road configuration for $400 off at B&H right now. That's a 256GB SSD with a 9th generation i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. If you're looking for a MacBook with above-average punch but don't want to be floored by the prices of the higher range configurations, this is the deal for you.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 16-inch 512GB | $2,199.99 at B&H

Save $200 on the latest MacBook Pro. This 16-inch model is barely out of its release window and is already getting amazing discounts at B&H this Cyber Monday. This model comes with a 512GB SSD, six-core 9th generation i7 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics, and 16GB of RAM.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 16-inch 1TB| $2,799.99 $2,599.99 at B&H

This massive 1TB version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro is certainly not the biggest available today, but it's probably the biggest many would consider shelling out for. This configuration offers an eight-core 9th generation i9 processor, 16GB RAM and AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2018) 128GB | $1,299 $1,147.94 at Amazon

This is last year's model but still includes a touch bar which fans of the later releases will prefer. That said, there's really not much in it between this and the 2019 version if you're not fussed about owning the latest tech.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2018) 256GB | $1,499 $1,399 at B&H

You can save $100 on the older 13-inch MacBook Pro already at Amazon. This 256GB model comes in considerably cheaper than the same version from the 2019 range and still measures up pretty similarly. If you're looking for the mid-range power at a cheaper price point, this is the model for you.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2018) 512GB | $1,999 $1,699.99 at B&H

This massive 512GB SSD MacBook Pro is down $300 at B&H while supplies last. That's a fantastic Cyber Monday MacBook deal, and one well worth a look if you're after a powerful laptop for less.

View Deal

MacBook Air 2019: $1,099 $779.99 at Micro Center

The MacBook Air 2019 is packed with a fanless Intel Core processor, 8GB of RAM and one of the fastest SSDs, all in one of the most beautful laptop chassis on the market today. And, for just $779, it makes for one hell of a Cyber Monday deal.

View Deal

MacBook Air 13-inch (2019) 128GB | $1,099 $899.9 at Best Buy

For well under $1,000, you're getting a nippy little 128GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and an 8th generation i5 processor. A slimline, portable shell, this is an entry level MacBook with the price tag to match. That said, it will fly through everyday tasks and app multi-tasking with ease.

View Deal

MacBook Air 13-inch (2019) 256GB | $1,299 $1,099 at Amazon

Save $200 and double your SSD! This 256GB MacBook Air is perfect for squeezing even more apps and downloads onto your new laptop. You'll be able to run more powerful programs faster and smoother with a step up in processing as well as 8GB of RAM. You can also grab this deal at Best Buy if you're a member, with 3 months of Apple Music included.

View Deal

Macbook Air 13-inch (2019) 512GB | $1,699 $1,549 at B&H

Looking for the big power in a tiny shell? This is the latest MacBook Air to be released and comes with a whopping 512GB of SSD storage and 16GB of onboard RAM. At $150 off, B&H are leading the charge on Cyber Monday MacBook deals for this particular model today. You can save yourself more cash by opting for the 8GB RAM option available for $1,299.

View Deal

MacBook Air 13-inch (2018) 256GB | $1,399 $1,189.99 at Best Buy

Save $210 on the earlier 2018 MacBook Air. At this price point, you're better off spending the extra $10 to future proof your new laptop with the 2019 256GB deal above, but there's little under the hood separating the two models so there's no pressure to get the latest model. You'll also get a year of Apple TV+ included if you're a Best Buy Member.View Deal

MacBook Air 13-inch (2018) 512GB | $1,799 $1,499 at B&H

If you're not sure if you need a Pro or an Air, this 512GB model might give you the best of both worlds. You'll get a massive amount of storage and super speedy processing in a lightweight shell. Plus, by picking up this earlier model you're also getting a storage size rarely found in the 2019 model. At $1,499, if you're likely to be user highly powerful apps and multitasking frequently, you might want to take a look at the Pro just to make sure you're not missing anything.

View Deal

MacBook Air 2017: $999 $699.99 at Amazon

The 2017 MacBook Air remains the most affordable way to break into the macOS ecosystem, and with this steep Cyber Monday discount, it's cheaper than ever. Sure, it has an older design, but at $350 off, it's an easy choice. View Deal

Apple MacBook 15-inch Intel Core i9, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 560X: $2,799.99 $2,399.99 at Best Buy

Fancy a more powerful version of the above? This model comes with a 9th generation Intel Core i9 processor, 512GB SSD and AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU, and is now $400 off. View Deal

UK deals

Refurbished Apple MacBook Air: £1,034 £799.97 at Laptops Direct

Save a huge £235 when buying a refurbished MacBook Air with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD. This is a great way to get a MacBook Air at a very low price. Be quick though, there's limited stock and it's selling out fast.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (2019) Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: £1,057 £985 at John Lewis

Get the brilliant new MacBook Air for just £985 from John Lewis. This is one of the thinnest and lightest MacBooks money can buy, and with a Core i5 CPU and 8GB RAM, it's an excellent performer as well. You get a year of Apple TV+ thrown in as well.View Deal

Apple Macbook Air 13.3-inch: £1,299 £1,149 at John Lewis

John Lewis has cut the price of a modern Macbook Air by £150, but if you factor in the addition of a 2-year guarantee, you're more than getting your money's worth with this deal. This laptop has a great design, impressive battery life and good-looking screen.

View Deal

Apple Macbook Pro 13.3-inch: £1,236 £1,146 at John Lewis

This Apple Macbook is for the creatives, or the professionals, or just people who like loads of processing power. It's got great performance, which is impressive given its small build, and overall it's roughly £500 now than when it launched earlier in the year.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB: £2,399.99 £2,179 at BT

Save a huge £220 off the brilliant 16-inch model of the MacBook Pro. This is the base model which comes with a 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. This is a great deal for such a recent laptop.View Deal

Ultrabook Cyber Monday deals

US Deals

Lenovo Yoga C930: $1,499.99 $1,119.99 at Lenovo

You can get Lenovo's sleek 2-in-1 at a significant discount with this Cyber Monday discount. The model on sale comes with a bright, Full HD touchscreen and a speed Intel Core i7-8550U with 8GB of RAM.

View Deal

Surface Laptop 3: $1,499 $1,199 at Best Buy

Microsoft's new Surface Laptop 3 has a heft price cut from Best Buy. You get a sharp, 15-inch touchscreen display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. That means plenty of space to work on documents and read articles, plus you get a long battery life to keep you going all through the workday or school day.

View Deal

UK deals

Asus ZenBook UX431FA Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB: £913 £799 at BT

Save a decent £114 off the the 14-inch Asus ZenBook UX431FA. We love Asus' ZenBook lineup, which combines style and power, and BT has the 14-inch model for one of the best prices we've seen so far.View Deal

Dell XPS 15, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650: £1,498.99 £1,199 at Dell

Save a huge £300 off the brilliant Dell XPS 15. This is one heck of a powerful laptop from Dell, with an Intel Core i7 processor, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM and an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU. This is a powerful laptop that can handle almost anything you throw at it.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB: £1,668.99 £1,269 at Dell

Save a huge £400 off this model of the Dell XPS 13. This is one of the more powerful configurations you can get, with a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

View Deal

Surface Book 2 13.5-inch, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM: £1,499 £919 at Microsoft

Save a decent £300 off the 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 model with an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. This is the best version of the Surface Book 2 for people who just want it for day-to-day tasks.View Deal

Surface Book 2 13.5-inch, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM: £1,999 £1,579 at Microsoft

Save a huge £420 off the 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 model with an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, discrete Nvidia GeForce graphics and 256GB SSD. View Deal

Surface Book 2 13.5-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM: £2,999 £2,249 at Microsoft

Save a huge £750 off the 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 model with an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, discrete Nvidia GeForce graphics and 1TB SSD. This is for people who want the smaller Surface Book 2 for performing powerful tasks, like video editing.View Deal

Surface Book 2 15-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM: £2,349 £1,879 at Microsoft

This version of the 15-inch Surface Book 2 model comes with an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, discrete Nvidia GeForce graphics and 256GB SSD for £470 off. This is the cheapest model of the 15-inch Surface Book 2.View Deal

Surface Book 2 15-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: £3,149 £2,519 at Microsoft

To get the biggest discount – an incredible £630 – off the Surface Book 2, you need to configure the highest spec model, with an Intel Core i7 processor (and Nvidia GPU), 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. This is an incredible deal for a seriously powerful 2-in-1 device.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Core i7, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, 4K display: £1,818.99 £1,799 at Dell

This deal gets you a Dell XPS 13 with an even bigger hard drive – a huge 1TB – while also offering a larger discount as well, knocking £269 off the asking price with the code BF15. 1TB of fast SSD storage is ideal for people with large photo and video

How to find the best Cyber Monday laptop deals in 2019

Laptops in 2019 have these shiny exteriors that attract a lot of attention, built with beautiful aluminum and magnesium alloys, high resolution displays and trackpads that are way bigger than they really need to be. But, it's what's inside that counts.

When you're browsing through all the Cyber Monday laptop deals, you should be aware that a lot of laptop manufacturers and retailers are trying to get rid of old stock. You'll see a laptop deal that cuts a huge chunk off the original price, only to find that it has a processor that's three years old.

That's not necessarily a dealbreaker – even with an Intel Core i7-7500U, you should be able to get some work done.

Either way, just keep in mind the current generations of laptop hardware. Intel processors should have either a 10 in front of their model number – like the Intel Core i7-10710U. However, 8th-generation processors should still be able to get the job done.

Don't buy a 7th-generation Intel Core processor unless it's a seriously deep discount, and you should be prepared for some dated performance.

If you're buying a gaming laptop, you should aim for one with a current-generation Nvidia GPU, too. The Nvidia GeForce 20-series graphics chips are the current top-end, and will let you power ray-tracing in games. However, there is the GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1650 in laptops that will be able to power through your PC games at 1080p. Then, in Ultrabooks, you'll find an Nvidia GeForce MX250, which isn't great at games, but works wonders for pro apps you'll use on the road.

Still, you might find a great deal on a laptop with an Nvidia 10-series GPU, just keep in mind that it's the last-generation model.

Finally, a lot of Cyber Monday laptop deals will try to sell you a laptop without enough RAM. As a general rule of thumb, you should shoot for at least 8GB of RAM on a Windows laptop, and 16GB if you plan on doing any heavy work on it. If you're buying one of the best Chromebooks, you can get away with 4GB, but even there 8GB is definitely a boon.

And, if this is too much to take in, just keep this page bookmarked. We'll browse through the Cyber Monday laptop deals that pop up, and we'll update this page with the best of the best. We use all kinds of different laptops every day, so you can trust that you'll get a laptop that's worth your time and money.