Black Friday SIM only deals: what networks are likely to be discounted?

Black Friday SIM only deals aren't exactly the first thing you'd pair with the massive saving event. But where TVs, consoles, cameras and other traditional tech once ruled supreme, the market has opened up to offer a wide variety of items.

Last year, we saw plenty of networks commit to slashing prices, upping data caps and more when it came to SIM only deals over Black Friday. In fact, the best SIM plan on the market today originated in Black Friday 2019.

And it's not just the big four - EE, Vodafone, Three and O2 - plenty of MVNOs (smaller brands that operate of the four main network's signal) also go big on Black Friday SIM only deals.

These make a perfect buy for those who secured a cheap SIM-free phone over Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday or, even those who have just held out to get a new SIM plan for their contract that has now ended.

Obviously, we won't know just yet what kind of offers we will see but by looking at last year's offers, examining the current market and more, we can get a good idea. You can find out more below and make sure to bookmark this page so you're all ready to go come Black Friday.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday is now almost here with a date of November 27 in the calendar for 2020. While that's the date when we'll see most of the major sales, we should see plenty of brands beginning to drop prices before then, allowing you to grab an early Black Friday deal potentially.

And, if you've been considering using Black Friday to invest in a phone for someone on Christmas, you'll be happy to know that Black Friday falls just over a month from Christmas.

The best SIM plans in the run-up to Black Friday:

Top five Black Friday 2019 SIM only deals:

We're still a few weeks away from the big event itself, so we're yet to see what kind of Black Friday SIM only deals 2020 will bring us for certainty. However, we can always cast our minds back to 2019 to get a good idea of where the market is headed. Below you'll find some of the best picks from last year:

Three: SIM only | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month

This deal launched a whole year ago on Black Friday and continues to be the best SIM plan on the market to this day. It offers unlimited data, calls and texts all for £18 a month. If Three can top this in 2020 Black Friday, we'll be blown away!



iD Mobile SIM only | 30-day contract | 2.25GB data | 250 minutes | Unlimited texts | £5 per month

iD Mobile is a bit of a pioneer when it comes to cheap SIM plans and last year they went all in on this plan. For £5 a month you could get 2.25GB of data - the largest amount available for the price at the time and an excellent cheap SIM plan.

Large SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 8GB 45GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

Smarty is a bit of an un-heard of brand but it is easily one of the best value around. Over Black Friday 2019, this SIM plan was amazing. It offered 45GB of data for just £15 a month. While Smarty has since outdone itself, offering 100GB for £15, at the time this was incredible.

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 6GB 8GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

Voxi is a brand with a very unique selling point - unlimited usage of social media. Last year it paired this feature with a decent amount of data and some low pricing to offer a bit of a bargain. You could get 8GB of data for just £10 a month and it all came on a 1-month rolling plan.

BT SIM only deal | 12 months | 20GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month (£20 for non-BT users) + JBL speaker

BT isn't normally a brand we would look to for SIM plans but it really pulled through last year. Not only were you getting a 20GB SIM plan for £20 per month, but BT also threw in a JBL speaker and a discount for existing BT customers.

