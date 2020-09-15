The UK's best Black Friday iPhone deals for 2020: what to expect

Black Friday iPhone deals are likely to be the best time in 2020 to invest in a new Apple device. And with the event very rapidly approaching, what kind of offers are we likely to see?

Last year, we saw discounts across Apple's entire range, with everything from the iPhone 8 through to the iPhone 11 seeing some major drops in price. And this year, there's even more Apple handsets to consider.

2020 saw the launch of the new budget iPhone SE which, if discounted in Black Friday, will provide some exceptional price points for Apple. On top of that, unless we see a major delay, the iPhone 12 will be available and likely see some strong discounts.

While it is still too early to know exactly what kind of Black Friday iPhone deals, last year's iPhone contracts suggest that we could be expecting a strong collection. Below we've answered some key Black Friday 2020 iPhone questions and listed our favourite offers from last year.

Here are all the best iPhone deals available right now

Top five Black Friday 2019 iPhone deals:

Below is a selection of the best iPhone deals we saw over Black Friday 2019 to give you a rough idea of the discounts we'd expect in 2020. It's unlikely any of these deals will still be live, so this is mostly just a rough outline of what happened last year.

iPhone 11: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £74 upfront (with code TRIPH11) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

This iPhone 11 deal from 2019 came in and tour up Black Friday. It took a brand new iPhone and brought the price crashing down. And, as if the affordable pricing wasn't already enough, an exclusive code brought the upfront cost even lower.



EXCLUSIVE: iPhone XS from Fonehouse | Three | £49.99 FREE upfront with BFTRXS code | Unlimited minutes and texts | 100GB data | £41 per month

This was really a special bit of pricing on 2018's iPhone XS. We recoiled with a cold sweat at some of the £60+ bills you had to pay when this phone first hit the market. But £41 felt much more affordable in 2019, especially when you could use our exclusive code to ensure you wouldn't pay a thing upfront.



iPhone XR: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £144 upfront (with code TRBF30) | 24GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29 per month

We're fully aware that the upfront cost on this deal was high, but come on... £29 a month bills! And, thanks to an exclusive TechRadar code (TRBF30) that upfront cost was at its lowest here, meaning you just needed to pay £144. And at that price, you got a massive 24GB of data.

iPhone 11 Pro from Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone | £99 upfront | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49 per month

If nothing but the very best iPhone will do, then look no further than the iPhone 11 Pro. This deal brought the monthly payments down to under the £50, which was no mean feat. That's especially true with all that lovely data to stream, surf and download with.



iPhone 11: at Very | SIM-free | £729 £699

The locations where you could find a SIM-free iPhone 11 were limited on Black Friday 2019. The best place to go was Very, which offered the iPhone 11 for just £699 - it's lowest price yet! That might seem like a small discount but considering this is already an affordable iPhone, it's one we were very happy about.

Black Friday iPhone deals 2020: FAQ

What is likely to be the standout offer this year?

If last year is anything to go by, the device we are most expecting to see a strong discount on is the iPhone 12. In 2019, the iPhone 11 had only just been released and yet, retailers across the market were going big on that one device.

The other highly likely option is some excellent pricing on the new iPhone SE. It is Apple's cheapest phone yet and if any retailer is able to shave some significant costs off, it could be the best budget option we'll see for a while.

Past those two, deals on the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are likely to see some major discounts and we would expect the XR or XS to see some strong prices - especially SIM-free!

Will there be any cheap iPhones in Black Friday?

The key choice for cheap iPhones this year is going to the iPhone SE. It's a 2020 release that sports one of the lowest prices Apple has ever offered. On top of that, Black Friday is set to bring the prices down even further.

We imagine this will be one of the many battle grounds where retailers attempt to take the top spot, offering iPhone SE deals well below the average cost. This means we could easily see prices sink well below the £20 a month mark.

While other older iPhones may appear, we can't imagine the likes of the 8 or anything older will see any substantial discount. With this in mind, the focus will be on devices like the SE, XR and 11 for more affordable price points.