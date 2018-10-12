Black Friday iPhone deals: the best prices in the UK this year

Yep, it's almost that time of the year again - we're back in the realms of Black Friday and Cyber Monday where all the best tech bargains are yours for the taking and iPhone deals suddenly begin making themselves available.

Since last year's savings bonanza Apple has launched the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. But that doesn't necessarily mean you can expect lots of great deal prices on those handsets having only seen the light of day over the last month or so.

But the older models - including the likes of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X - are still very impressive handsets and should see some better handset costs and contract deals. Now could be the time to upgrade to a phone that will last you but without hurting your wallet too badly. And of course the older iPhone 7 and even iPhone 6S are also going to be up for bargain grabs, so read on to find out what the best iPhone deals should be around this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

When is Black Friday 2018?

Not far away now. It plugs the gap between the clocks going back and the jingle bells of Christmas. This year the official date of Black Friday is November 23, which means that Cyber Monday - when even more deals should become available - will be November 26.

But in reality, the savings start much earlier than that. The last few years have seen a lot of retailers begin their Black Friday periods towards the middle or even the start of November. That's great news for you, as it means less stress on the day itself.

Which iPhone is best for me?

This is a pretty broad question, depending on who you are. If you're a money-no-object kind of person that simply wants whatever is the best, then you're going to want the latest iPhone XS Max. This has the biggest display and most impressive specs albeit at the highest price. But, as we say, we just don't think the price will shift too much on that or the XS.

If you're at the other end of the spectrum and you want to make sure you get the best deal possible then you might opt for an older model, like an iPhone 7 or even iPhone 6S, to make a saving. So you still get that luxurious Apple smartphone quality, just without the newest features.

If you're sitting between the two, then we're expecting it to be a big year for iPhone 8 deals. More on that below.

iPhone XS Max and XS

Is it worth splashing out on an iPhone XS deal?

Let's be honest. The iPhone XS isn't a huge jump forward from last year's iPhone X. You do get extras on the 2018 model like an enhanced camera with Smart HDR, which can really be seen in the picture quality. Of course the new iPhone is also faster and more powerful than the previous generation, too. Another great sell here is a more efficient battery, which offers longer life. The hardware on the iPhone XS pushes iPhone performance to the best it can be.

But put the two next to each other and you might struggle to tell them apart. And of course the iOS 12 update on older models also offers camera and battery enhancements. So if you're tempted by the XS but that price is just too high to swallow, then do consider Black Friday's best iPhone X deals.

What iPhone deals should I expect on Black Friday 2018?

Without wishing to seem perverse, let us start by telling you what not to expect. We'd be really surprised if something special was to land for the iPhone XS, XS Max or XR. There may be the odd incremental reduction, but nothing to get too excited about. We hope we're wrong - we really do - but there's still too much fervour around those new iPhones to warrant anybody dropping their price points.

Where we do expect discounts is on the iPhone 8. Black Friday 2017 saw iPhone 7 prices drop significantly for the first time. Of the best of them were a £19 per month Virgin Mobile tariff (although that was for very limited data and a three year contract), a belter on EE for £22.99 per month and just over £100 upfront and a 6GB plan on Vodafone for £27 a month and only £25 upfront.

So with those deals shining brightly in our memories, we'd expect to see the best iPhone 8 deal we've ever seen at the very least. And of course some nice reductions on older models, too.

What about other mobile phone deals?

While Apple is still a super appealing option thanks to the ever growing iPhone range, there is fierce competition from Android these days from Samsung, Google and Huawei smartphones.

The Huawei P20 Pro, for example, packs in a stunning triple lens camera which produces pictures like no other phone. Then there's that Samsung Galaxy S9 Infinity Display with nearly no bezel at all and plenty of powerful innards paired with a top dual camera. Google now has the Pixel 3 which offers its best pure Android experience yet.

So if Android has you tempted you then be sure to bookmark our overall guide to the best Black Friday phone deals.

