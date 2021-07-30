Upcoming movies and shows on Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, and more for August 2021

July was a blockbuster month as far as Indian OTT platforms were concerned. While many of the mainstream streaming sites had plenty of good releases, the month was also helped by the fact that Amazon Prime Video had an 8-day film extravaganza to go with its Prime Day Sale.

The numbers that Amazon Prime Video has put for its releases are staggering.

It had the premiere of much-anticipated movies across multiple languages. The list included Toofaan (Hindi), Malik (Malayalam), Ikkat (Kannada) and Sarpatta Parambarai (Tamil/Telugu), amongst others.

Subscribe to Amazon Prime Video Rs 329 quarterly| Rs 999 yearly Includes unlimited free fast delivery, Prime Music and more!View Deal

The month leading-up to Prime Day was Prime Video India’s best ever in terms of viewership, with the highest number of streamers enjoying the content on the service.

So can August match up to these exciting numbers? Tough on paper. But August releases on OTT platforms offer hope. Among the most expected is the Tamil 9-story anthology Navarasa, as it involves all the top names from the Tamil film industry, and is presented by ace director Maniratnam. Further, we also have Disney+ Hotstar unveiling its new content slate. It also adds to the attractions.

Aside from it, there are plenty of other attractions, too. Let's check them out:

Navarasa

Quick Details Directors: Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, Priyadarshan, Rathindran R Prasad, Sarjun and Vasanth S Sai Cast: Vijay Sethupathy, Prakash Raj, Revathy, Yogi Babu, Ramya Nambeesan, Nedumudi Venu Language: Tamil Platform: Netflix India Release date: August 6, 2021.

Synopsis: Navarasa, as the name unambiguously says, will explore the nine basic emotions of humans --- anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder.

Nine directors - Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, Priyadarshan, Rathindran R Prasad, Sarjun and Vasanth S Sai - are coming together for this nine-story anthology produced by Justickets, co-founded by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan.

Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan were quoted as saying: "Emotions are part of every day of our life and yet some of these can change the course of our lives. This is what makes Navarasa interesting. Though at most times there are more than one emotion in play, often it is one that takes control of our mind and soul and spurs us into action. Navarasa is a collection of nine stories born out of nine such emotions. Some of these pivot in a moment. Some take shape from deep rooted feelings. Navarasa showcases them all."

The cast is huge, and among the best in Tamil film industry.

The nine stories and their titles and emotions are:

Edhiri: Karuṇā (Compassion), Summer of 92: Hāsya (Laughter), Project Agni: Adbhutā (Wonder), Payasam: Bheebhalsa (Disgust), Peace: Shanthih (Peace), Roudhram: Raudra (Anger), Inmai: Bhaya (Fear), Thunintha Pin: Veera (Courage) and Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru: Shringara (Love).

What If...?

Quick Details Director: Bryan Andrews Cast: Multiple Language: English Platform: Disney+Hotstar Release date: August 11, 2021

What if..? Is Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth series of the year after Wanda Vision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki. However, this is an animated series that flips the script of the MCU thereby reimagining key events from the past in an unexpected way.

This is also MCU’s first animated series that focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes Peggy Carter, Nick Fury, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and many more. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews with Ashley Bradley as head writer. The series consists of 10 episodes in total and will be streamed every Wednesday starting August 11.

Shershaah

Quick Details Director: Vishnu Varadhan, Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett Language: Hindi Platform: Amazon Prime Video Release date: August 12, 2021.



Synopsis: The war drama, to stream for the Independence Day weekend, celebrates the unflinching courage and valour of Kargil War Hero, Captain Vikram Batra. The story is, in general, a typical ode to the relentless spirit and bravery of the armed forces.

But though the main story is about the Kargil war and Vikram Batra's tragic martyrdom, the film is well served by the relationship between and him and his love interest Dimple. It is the tale that adds gravitas to the whole film.

After Vikram Batra was martyred, Dimple never married. For the sake of the film, the heroine Kiara, through Vikram’s twin brother Vishal Batra, met Dimple and got an insight to their lives.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Quick Details Director: Abhishek Dudhaiya Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Pranitha Subhash, Ihana Dhillon Language: Hindi Platform: Disney+ Hotstar Release date: August 13, 2021.

Synopsis: A film that releases just ahead of India's Independence Day is bound to be high on nationalism. In any case, the film with the title Bhuj: The Pride of India does not leave you with any doubt about its inclinations.

The story is said to be inspired by the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war where the airstrip at Bhuj was destroyed in combat and the brave officer, Vikram Karnik built the Bhuj airport along with 300 women from a nearby village; a move that was crucial for India scoring a memorable triumph in the war.

The tale has all the ingredients that give the high for the viewers. Patriotism, women power, and heroism in the face of adversity are all woven into the story organically. The cast, as you can see, is big and the canvas for them wide.

Black Widow

QUICK DETAILS Director: Cate Shortland Cast: Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz Language: English Platform: Disney+Hotstar Release date: August

While the Black Widow movie has been released globally, Disney Plus Hotstar has confirmed that the latest movie from MCU will be released in India this August. However, the platform hasn’t confirmed the release date yet for India. This is also the first movie from MCU after Spider-Man: Far From Home from 2019.

The Black Widow a.k.a Natasha Romanoff played by Scarlett Johansson takes us through her past dark journey. Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. As for the timeline, this takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The movie will be available in multiple regional languages in India and Premium plan holders can watch it in the English language.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

QUICK DETAILS Cast: Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero Language: English Platform: Netflix Release date: August 12(Global)

While we are still waiting for confirmation from Netflix on the India release date, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s eight and final season trailer is now out and the Nine-Nine squad will be seen on small screen one last time. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been one of the most entertaining sitcoms over the past few years. The final season will have 10 episodes.

Season seven ended with Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago having their baby. The upcoming season will deal with the new parents who are also detectives dealing with their kids and also managing their work. Also, the whole series will be built around things happening around the 99th precinct.

Globally, the series will be released on August 12 and since the whole series is available in India only on Netflix, we could see the release on the same. However, we are still awaiting confirmation from Netflix India.

While we have a handful of movies and shows that will be coming out in the month of August, we will be adding more shows and movies every few days. If you want more options, you can check more movies and shows from movies and shows from July on the next page.

Title Relese date Platform Navarasa August 6 Netflix What If...? August 11 Disney+Hotstar Shershaah August 12 Amazon Prime Video Bhuj: The Pride of India August 13 Disney+ Hotstar Black Widow August Disney+ Hotstar Brooklyn Nine-Nine August 12 (expected) Netflix

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!