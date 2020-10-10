Best Shudder movies: the best horror films you can stream on Shudder now

Choosing the best horror movies on Shudder is no mean feat. The horror streaming service is packed with slashers, demons, monsters, and more supernatural goings-on than even Buffy could take on alone. Selecting 13 of the best for this list wasn’t easy, but the movies below tick off everything from found footage, hauntings, cursed trips to the beach, and even a genuinely terrifying, not to mention relevant, lockdown Zoom call gone very wrong in the shape of Host.

It’s worth pointing out, too, that the movies in our list are available on both Shudder US and Shudder UK, meaning you can access the ultimate in scares no matter which side of the Atlantic you’re on. Grab a cushion in preparation for the best horror movies available on Shudder right now. Good luck.

Host (2020)

(Image credit: Shudder)

And here you were thinking that the scariest thing about Zoom was the potential announcement of yet another mandatory work pub quiz. Lagging issues and forgetting to turn off mute are the least of this group of friends’ worries when they get together for a Zoom seance over lockdown.

It’s no surprise that things go rather wrong but the way the action unfolds over a frankly ludicrously economical 56-minute run time makes for a relentlessly terrifying horror movie. Great performances, gloriously innovative uses of modern tech, and nods to found footage classics make Host a horrific lockdown masterpiece.

Impetigore (2019)

(Image credit: Shudder)

Firstly, don’t let the title put you off: Joko Anwar’s Impetigore isn’t wall-to-wall arterial spurts. Instead, this is a beautiful Indonesian folk horror with great characters and some brilliant scares. Following an incredible horror opener, Maya and her best friend Dini head to a remote village to uncover the mysteries of Maya’s dark past. Now it wouldn’t be on Shudder if she found a long lost family and a happily ever after, would it? It gets a little exposition heavy in the latter half, but there are plenty of thrills here and even some excellent comedy moments.

The Beach House (2019)

(Image credit: Shudder)

When Emily and Randall head to the beach for some much-needed R&R, they’re not expecting another couple to arrive at the same holiday house. However, it turns out that’s the least of their worries when a bright blue phosphorescence starts lazily floating inland. As cosmic horrors go, The Beach House starts off slow but there are tentacles, slime and body nastiness aplenty here, making it well worth a wince-inducing watch. Prepare for jellyfish on the beach to become even more horrific.

Hell House LLC (2015)

(Image credit: Shudder)

As easy as Host, Paranormal Activity and REC make it look, nailing found-footage scares is tricky. Thankfully, Hell House LLC makes it look effortless, as a group of friends take over an abandoned hotel to turn it into a Halloween scare attraction. The allure of theme parks gone wrong is always irresistible, but the fear at work in Hell House LLC is immediately heart-in-mouth stuff. If cheap clown costumes in dimly lit corridors weren’t enough to scare you before, this will deliver instant coulrophobia. Turn off your lights and just add your own screams.

One Cut of the Dead (2017)

(Image credit: Shudder)

Truthfully, the best way to experience this Japanese treat of a zombie movie is just to watch it, so let’s play an undead version of Monopoly. We’ll say it comes from the Community Chest complete with a rotting heart. Don’t read a single synopsis, don’t watch the trailer, do not pass GO, and do collect at least 200 kernels of popcorn for the ride. The less you know now, the better it is: you’ll just have to trust us – as hard as sincerity is amidst a list of terrifying jump-scares and horror. It’s funny, honest.

Tigers Are Not Afraid (2017)

(Image credit: Shudder)

Taking a leaf from Guillermo del Toro’s book of mixing heartbreak and horror, Issa López’s nightmare blends fantasy with the lives of children amidst the Mexican war on drugs. When Estrella’s mother goes missing in the chaos in her city, she finds herself with an unlikely gang of orphans. There’s a heavy mix of tragedy and monstrous fairytale fantasy that at times feel slightly at odds, but Tigers Are Not Afraid still delivers a fresh story that’s a world away from more traditional jump-scare packed horror.

The House of the Devil (2009)

(Image credit: Shudder)

Yet again babysitting proves to be far more troublesome than it’s worth – and the perfect reason to get a job in fast food. Just think how much happier Halloween’s Laurie would have been.

Ti West’s old-school shocker is a hit of brilliant nostalgia as young Sam takes on a babysitting job, with red flags waving all over it. Regardless of there being no actual child to look after, she finds herself in a mysterious old house with no way to escape when things take a turn for the sinister. A perfect slow-burn classic.

Audition (1999)

(Image credit: Shudder)

Perhaps you’re new to the horror genre? Maybe you’ve never heard of Audition – innocent and unaware of the two decades of scars it has left on cinema’s collective consciousness? Burying Takasha Miikes’s horror masterpiece here as something to merely add to your watchlist feels, quite frankly, cruel – but what else can we do? When Shigeharu Aoyama makes it his mission to find a new wife and thus “auditions” a series of women, he ends up in a predicament that has haunted horror fans since 1999. You’re unlikely to want to go on Tinder or Bumble ever again.

La Llorona (2019)

(Image credit: Shudder)

Not to be confused with the utterly snooze-worthy extension of The Conjuring Universe released last year, this Guatemalan treatment of “The Weeping Woman” is a truly unsettling ghost story. Like Tigers Are Not Afraid, this is the kind of horror happy to wrap its tendrils around very real and human stories. La Llorona centers around the family of a Guatemalan dictator responsible for horrific war crimes and, while director Jayro Bustamante adds in more traditional horror scares, it’s the darker side of history that unnerves in this atmospheric nightmare.

Revenge (2017)

(Image credit: Shudder)

Few horror subgenres feel scuzzier or more exploitative than the rape revenge movie, so as feature debuts go, writer and director Coralie Fargeat had quite the challenge on her hands. But in joyous, if gloriously gory news, it turns out that it’s entirely possible to wrestle the genre back from years of toxic masculinity. A searingly colourful feast for the eyes, and with a thumping synth soundtrack and tour de force performance from Matilda Lutz, Revenge is a deftly handled horror with a brutal message and relentless violence. Revenge is, after all, deliciously sweet.

Scare Me (2020)

(Image credit: Shudder)

Scare Me isn’t like the other movies in this list. While there’s the standard scary-movie setup – suffering horror author, remote cabin amid thunder and lightning - Josh Ruben’s feature debut is a mix of horror, comedy and storytelling skill. When two strangers end up isolated together, their plan is simple: to frighten the other as much as possible with only their words. Minimalistic and effective at eliciting both scares and laughs, this is a fresh take on the tried-and-tested anthology approach with two brilliant performances.

Vivarium (2019)

(Image credit: Shudder)

Perhaps cutting a little close to the lockdown bone for many, this surreal nightmare starring Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg is enough to put you off having children for life. When a couple go and look at a house in the middle of a sea of other identical abodes, they find themselves trapped in a true suburban hellscape, cursed to settle down and live the perfect life. It’s no spoiler to say that it really isn’t perfect. Disturbing turns from both Poots and Eisenberg make this an unmissable, if uncomfortable, watch.

The Cleansing Hour (2020)

(Image credit: Shudder)

Sometimes horror movies don’t have to be too smart; they just have to be the perfect accompaniment to a pile of sweet-and-salty popped kernels. This possession tale delivers on both schlock and horror, telling the tale of a streamer who performs *ahem* “live exorcisms” and sells religious merchandise receiving a nasty surprise during a live broadcast. The appearance of real demons might be predictable from the outset, but there are plenty of fun surprises and genuinely nasty moments to keep both the frights and comedy rollicking happily along.