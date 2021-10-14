The best mattress 2021: 5 brilliant options for a better night’s sleep

The best mattresses are comfortable, supportive and durable, and will set you up for a quality night’s sleep. That’s important: sleep is crucial to our well-being, and having the right mattress is a key factor in getting enough restorative sleep to set you up for the day ahead.

In our best mattress guide, we’ve selected the top mattresses you can buy online at all budgets. We’ve ranked them based on their price and performance - both how they behaved in our tests, and taking into consideration thousands of user reviews. In-depth reviews for each will appear on the site over the coming weeks.

In our view, the best mattress you can buy is the luxury hybrid innerspring Saatva Classic. It’s extremely comfortable and supportive – we loved sleeping on it – and it's competitively priced for its premium materials and feature set, starting from $887.

The right mattress for you will depend on your preferences, of course, and you'll find a range of different types here. Memory foam is a good option if you like to sink into your mattress while you sleep, need extra pressure relief or have a restless partner. If you prefer a little bounce, go for an innerspring or hybrid instead - these are better choices for hot sleepers too. Natural latex, meanwhile, is very supportive and the most durable type of material, but costs more.

Buying a mattress online is straightforward, and in many cases preferable - the mattresses are often cheaper than their bricks-and-mortar counterparts because online companies have lower overheads.

Our pro tips are to look for free shipping and returns, and a risk-free trial of at least 100 nights. It can take up to three weeks to adjust to a new mattress, so don't assume one isn't right if you initially wake up feeling achy - but if it you still don't like it after three weeks, contact the company. You'll get a refund and they'll collect the mattress for you (and often donate it to charity).

The best mattress in 2021

1. Saatva Classic mattress The best mattress overall: superb comfort, support and durability for less than its luxury rivals Specifications Type: traditional Material: hybrid innerspring Firmness: soft (3), luxury firm (5.5), firm (8) Height: 11.5 or 14.5 inches Trial length: 180 nights Shipping: free Returns: $99 Warranty: 15-year limited Price range: $887 - $2,196 Best for: all sleepers, hot sleepers, back pain Reasons to buy + Excellent back support + Customizable firmness and height + Superb temperature regulation + Free white glove delivery Reasons to avoid - $99 fee to refund or exchange

The Saatva Classic is the flagship mattress from premium sleep brand Saatva, and we think it’s the best mattress you can buy. This luxury hybrid innerspring combines the superior support of traditional springs with the comfort and advanced features of the latest mattresses. It’s the best of both worlds: you get excellent pressure relief in all sleeping positions, while staying cool and well-supported at night. It’s competitively priced for a luxury hybrid too, starting from under $900 for a twin.

The mattress comes in three different comfort levels (plush soft, luxury firm and firm) and two different heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches), so you can customize it to your preferences. Whichever version you choose, you’ll benefit from Saatva’s patented spinal zone technology. This has been approved by the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations, and makes the Saatva Classic a particularly good choice for anyone with a bad back or achy joints.

It’s also a great option for hot sleepers. Our reviewers found it to be one of the most cooling mattresses they’ve tried, partially due to the breathable pillow top and dual layer of coils, which boost airflow. But also because you sleep on top of the Saatva Classic, rather than sinking into it, which gives you less skin contact than an all-foam mattress. Edge support is very good as well - you can sleep right up the sides without them sagging. This makes the Saatva Classic feel wider, which may be a bonus for some couples.

Be aware that if you prefer the full ‘hug’ of memory foam while you sleep, you may find the Saatva Classic too buoyant - try the Nectar Memory Foam at number two instead. There’s a $99 return fee, too. Still, the Saatva Classic is great value for a luxury mattress: it uses high-quality materials, comes with free white glove delivery, and is extremely durable - so it should last longer than your average mattress. If you’re looking for hotel-quality luxury without the premium price tag, we think the Saatva Classic is the best mattress you can buy.

(Image credit: Nectar)

2. Nectar Memory Foam mattress The best-value mattress with $399 of free gifts and a year-long trial Specifications Type: mattress in a box Material: foam Firmness: medium firm (6.5) Height: 12 inches Trial length: 365 nights Shipping: free Returns: free Warranty: forever Price range: $798 - $1,598 Best for: all sleepers, couples, tight budgets Reasons to buy + Great motion isolation + Good pressure relief + 365-night sleep trial + Forever warranty Reasons to avoid - Some find it warm

The Nectar Memory Foam is a mid-range, all-foam mattress and one of the best in our guide for anyone on a tight budget. It’s the most popular and affordable option in Nectar’s range, offering strong performance in key areas including support, pressure relief and motion isolation, while significantly undercutting many of its competitors on price.

This mattress is exceptional value for money. Officially priced within the mid-range bracket, all sizes are sold with a permanent $400 discount. That makes a queen-size almost $400 cheaper than close rival the Casper Original, and $200 less than the Tuft & Needle. Plus, the Nectar Memory Foam mattress also comes with $399-worth of free gifts (pillows, sheets and a mattress protector), a generous year-long risk-free trial and a forever warranty. You get a lot for your money here.

So what’s it like to sleep on? This is a mattress you sink into while you sleep. There are five layers, including a new cooling cover made from polyethylene, a three-inch gel memory foam comfort layer and deep support layers at the base. These result in a hugging sensation as the mattress contours to your body, relieving tension at pressure points.

Motion isolation is better than the Saatva Classic, as you might expect from an all-foam mattress. This makes the Nectar a great choice for anyone with a restless partner - you won’t be disturbed by them tossing and turning, or getting in and out of bed. However, the slow-moving memory foam can make changing position a little harder. If you’re heavier, or prefer a more responsive mattress, you’ll do better with a spring-based option like the Saatva.

Also, while our reviewers found it cool to sleep on, some users have reported finding it warm at night. We’d recommend the Saatva, Helix Midnight or DreamCloud options in our best mattress guide instead to anyone who tends to overheat while they sleep. If you love the cushioning feel of memory foam, though, and want superb value for money, the Nectar Memory Foam mattress is an excellent choice.

(Image credit: Helix)

3. Helix Midnight mattress Supportive hybrid mattress designed specifically for side sleepers Specifications Type: mattress in a box Material: hybrid pocket coils Firmness: medium firm (5.5) Height: 12 inches Trial length: 100 nights Shipping: free Returns: free Warranty: 10-15 years Price range: $699 - $1,449 Best for: side sleepers, couples Reasons to buy + Good pressure relief + Sleeps cool + Great edge support Reasons to avoid - Front sleepers may need more support

The Helix Midnight is a popular medium hybrid mattress. It’s well-suited to all sleeping styles, but works particularly well for side and back sleepers, and people who toss and turn at night, thanks to its balanced combination of coils and memory foam.

On top, a memory foam layer relieves pressure at your hips and shoulders, while under this a supportive polyfoam layer helps prevent you from sinking in too deeply. The foam layers are followed by hundreds of eight-inch steel pocket coils, which provide extra support and improved airflow, as well as a little bounce, making the Helix Midnight easier to move around on than all-foam options like the Nectar Memory Foam.

As a result, the Helix Midnight doesn’t feel completely like a memory foam mattress or like a traditional innerspring - it falls somewhere in between, making it a good option for couples with different comfort preferences. However, if you sleep predominantly on your front there may not be enough support ( try the Helix Dusk instead, which still has a medium feel but uses a latex-foam to better support your spine; or go for the Saatva Classic). We wouldn’t recommend it for heavier sleepers over 250lbs either - the firm Saatva Classic will provide better support.

Price-wise, the Helix Midnight is competitive, with a queen at just over $1,000. That’s a few hundred dollars cheaper than its closest hybrid rivals, and a great price for a solidly performing mattress that should suit most people.

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

4. The DreamCloud mattress An affordable luxury hybrid that also comes with $399 of free gifts Specifications Type: mattress in a box Material: hybrid innerspring Firmness: medium firm (6.5) Height: 14 inches Trial length: 365 nights Shipping: free Returns: free Warranty: lifetime Price range: $1,198 - $1,798 Best for: all sleepers, hot sleepers Reasons to buy + Great comfort and support + Sleeps cool + Excellent value Reasons to avoid - Too deep for some sheets

The DreamCloud mattress is an excellent choice for anyone who likes the sound of the Nectar Memory Foam mattress - and wants the $399-worth of free gifts - but prefers a cooler, more responsive mattress. We haven’t slept on this one yet, but it has an average score of 4.8 out of 5 from over 5,000 user reviews on the DreamCloud website, and given its high-quality materials and competitive price, we think it’s worth considering.

Billed as a luxury hybrid, The DreamCloud has five layers, including gel-infused memory foam and a breathable innerspring layer that’s designed to aid airflow and keep you cool at night. There’s also a quilted foam and cashmere top layer, which some users have reported helps to wick away moisture.

The coils make it more responsive than the Nectar Memory Foam mattress, so it’s a good choice if you like a little bounce. The DreamCloud should also be better at isolating motion than the other hybrids in this guide (the Saatva Classic and Helix Midnight) thanks to its thicker foam layers. Just be aware that it’s 14 inches deep, and while that’s a benefit - giving you more luxury cushioning and supportive contouring than thinner mattresses - you may need deeper sheets.

Luckily, it comes with a free luxury sheet set as part of the deal. It also comes with a free mattress protector to prolong the life of your investment, and two cooling pillows. Plus, like the Nectar, you get a whole year to decide whether you like it, and there’s a forever warranty too. If you like the sound of it, we think it’s worth a try.

(Image credit: Zinus)

5. Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress The best budget mattress under $500 Specifications Type: mattress in a box Material: foam Firmness: medium firm (6.5) Height: 6-12 inches Trial length: 100 nights Shipping: free Returns: free Warranty: 10 years Price range: $177 - $644 Best for: tight budgets, kids, spare rooms Reasons to buy + Good pressure relief + A great budget mattress Reasons to avoid - Hot sleepers will find warm - Not great for heavier people

The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam is the cheapest in our best mattress guide, and a top choice for anyone on a tight budget. This all-foam mattress has three layers, and comes in four different depths: 6, 8, 10 and 12 inches. The thinnest costs around $189 for a queen size on Amazon, while the thickest costs around $415.

Our reviewers tested the 10-inch version (we wouldn’t recommend anything thinner than 10 inches for most adults) and found it performed well for the price. The mattress has a classic memory foam feel, with good pressure relief, support and spinal alignment. We also found there to be minimal motion transfer, making it a good choice for couples.

The mattress wasn’t as supportive for stomach sleeping, though. And we wouldn’t recommend the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam for very hot sleepers - the foam did trap a bit of body heat. That said, plenty of other people love it: the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam is one of the most popular mattresses on Amazon, with an average score of 4.5 out of 5 from over 115,000 user reviews.

Don’t expect to see the same premium materials and features here as with the other mattresses in our guide. Aside from the green tea and charcoal-infused memory foam - which is designed to remove odors and help keep your mattress feeling fresh - there are no bells and whistles. But the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam does what it’s meant to do: it’s comfortable, supportive and the price is great. We think it’s one of the best budget mattresses you can buy.