These exclusive Google Pixel 3a deals might have just won Prime Day

Consider this article a public service to stop you being distracted by Amazon Prime Day when there are some truly brilliant deals from other retailers out there. In this instance, we're talking about Google Pixel 3a deals - exclusive to TechRadar readers.
And these contracts from Mobiles.co.uk are truly sensational. We're talking £20 per month sensational.
We have full details of both Pixel 3a deal below. Both barely cost a thing up front, have unlimited calls and texts and will put you on one of the UK's biggest networks in O2. All you need to do is click the links, insert the code TECHP3A25 at checkout and prepare your best smug face when your shiny new Pixel 3a arrives in a couple of days.
Our EXCLUSIVE Google PIxel 3a deals in full
Google Pixel 3a from Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | 99p upfront with code TECHP3A25 | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20 per month
The cheapest of these contracts, £20 a month is a brilliant price to be paying for a phone that came out this year. 4GB will be plenty of data for most people and you get the benefit of freebies and discounts with O2 Priority, too. Total cost over 24 months is £480.99
Google Pixel 3a from Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | FREE upfront with code TECHP3A25 |
8GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23 per month
With this contract, you up the monthly costs but completely remove the upfront. While it is slightly more expensive than the option above, we would say this is better value as the data doubles. With a monthly cost of £23, this is a brilliant price for this much data. Don't forget to enter code TECHP3A25 to knock £25 off the upfront spend. Total cost over 24 months is £552
